Rookie QB Tommy DeVito has tough time in 1st start, but does get TDs for Giants against Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tommy DeVito's first drive as starting quarterback for the New York Giants began inside their own 1, and the next one at the 6. The undrafted rookie free agent was later sacked on the first two snaps after halftime.

When the Giants were calling timeouts while moving the ball on the way to a last-second touchdown, it was just for the opportunity to get some more experience for DeVito, the first undrafted rookie quarterback to ever start a game for the franchise. This game against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys was already well out of reach, another lopsided loss like when they met in the season opener two months ago.

DeVito completed 14 of 27 passes for 86 yards and two late touchdowns in a 49-17 loss on Sunday. The last was a 2-yard score to Sterling Shepard with 6 seconds left to cap a 14-play, 75-yard drive.

“Thought he did some good stuff,” coach Brian Daboll said, adding he would start again next week. “Have some things to work on, that’s why we competed all the way to the end to give him as many different situations as he can get.”

The 25-year-old from New Jersey, who still lives in Essex County with his family, became the 10th rookie quarterback to start an NFL game this season. That is the most since those stats began being tracked in 1950, except for strike-replacement games in 1987.

DeVito only had that opportunity because of injuries. The rookie from Illinois was on the practice squad before backup Tyrod Taylor (ribs) went on injured reserve and then starter Daniel Jones, back after missing three games with a neck injury, suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

But after getting most of the practice reps with the first team this week, DeVito and the Giants (2-8) were backed up from the start Sunday. The opening drive by the Cowboys ended at the 1 after they failed to convert fourth-and-goal from the 2, setting up DeVito taking his first snap from his own end zone.

“I won’t ever feel sorry for myself,” DeVito said. “You get put in that situation, you’ve got to get out of it.”

After replacing Jones early in the second quarter in a 30-6 loss last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, DeVito was 15-of-20 passing for 175 yards with a TD and two interceptions.

Saquon Barkley carried on the first two plays against Dallas for no gain before a 4-yard pass by DeVito. The Giants’ second possession began at the 6, with two more runs by Barkley before DeVito dropped back to pass and had to step up out of the end zone to avoid a safety when he was sacked for the first of five times.

“I’ve got to do a better job first to take a little off of Tommy and make it easier for him. (The Cowboys) came out, they had a great gameplan. You could tell the first two snaps what kind of day it was going to be,” Barkley said. “Made adjustments in the second half and were able to get it going, just too late.”

New York was outgained 368-27 in total yards before halftime and finished with 172. But the Giants got the two touchdowns after not even scoring in the season-opening 40-0 loss at home to Dallas in the opener. Jones was sacked seven times that night.

They were down 28-0 in the rematch before DeVito threw a 10-yard TD to Lawrence Cager in the third quarter, and his only interception came on a deep throw when DaRon Bland cut in front of the receiver for his fifth pick of the season. The final drive came against mostly Dallas backup defenders.

“It was good just to show what we’re capable of as far as moving to the ball," DeVito said. “That’s a confidence booster to have that last drive happen.”

Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press