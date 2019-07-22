Rookie Orientation: Greedy Williams - The Tantalizing Tumbler









Scroll to continue with content Ad

Subscribe to Rookie Orientation

LSU cornerback Greedy Williams had first-round aspirations, but concerns about his personality and tackling ability caused a surprising draft-night fall to the second round, where Cleveland GM John Dorsey took a risk on the young defensive back.

What caused an athlete that some considered the best shutdown corner in the draft to be passed over by almost every team in the league ? Will he succeed in Cleveland where he’ll be lining up against Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry every day in practice? Matt Harmon asks, “what happened,” to Greedy Williams this week on Rookie Orientation.



Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is the subject of Rookie Orientation, hosted by Matt Harmon. (Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)





Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts