Rookie Orientation: Drew Lock - The Volatile Rocket
Drew Lock has an absolute cannon for an arm. No one doubts that. Yet every team in the league passed up on the opportunity to draft the young quarterback that, in the weeks leading up to the draft, many were predicting could be a top-10 pick.
Matt Harmon digs into the complicated scouting profile of the young Mizzou passer, why he fell out of the first night of the draft, his awesome strengths, his frustrating weaknesses and his fit with John Elway, Joe Flacco and the Denver Broncos.
