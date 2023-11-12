The Rookie: Feds axed after just one season

Christopher Willard

The Rookie's spin-off, The Rookie: Feds, has been cancelled by ABC after just one season.

The drama series starred When They See Us actress Niecy Nash as former counsellor Simone Clark, who becomes the oldest FBI rookie. Simone initially appeared in The Rookie's fourth season, when she was brought on board by John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) to help on a case involving one of her former pupils.

Despite its growing viewership, the network has decided not to opt for a second series, according to TVLine.

The news follows the recent end to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which came after the Hollywood actors' union reached a tentative deal with AMPTP to end the months-long picketing. During the writers' and actors' strikes, ABC initially put further development of the spin-off on hold.

Alongside Nash, the series also starred Frankie R. Faison as Simone's dad, James Lesure, Britt Robertson and Kevin Zegers.

The Rookie was renewed for a sixth season earlier this year. Ahead of its cancellation, The Rookie: Feds notably aired a crossover event with its predecessor during its midseason winter premiere.

Speaking in 2022, show boss Alexi Hawley teased the crossover ahead of the spin-off's release, saying: "The way Feds tells stories is slightly different, whereas FBI is more an investigative show vs a patrol show. We are trying to crossover as much as we can."

The Rookie: Feds' axing comes after the network also recently decided to stop the production of The Good Doctor's legal spin-off, The Good Lawyer.

The series saw Nancy Drew's Kennedy McMann portray a promising young lawyer who suffers from OCD. Desperate Housewives' Felicity Huffman also starred.

The Rookie airs on ABC in the US and airs on Sky Witness in the UK. It can also be streamed on NOW.

