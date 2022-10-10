Rookie Dameon Pierce leads Texans to 1st win of season

·5 min read
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

HOUSTON (AP) Running back Dameon Pierce has been Houston's best player all season, so it was only fitting that the rookie would lead the Texans to their first victory.

Pierce ran for 99 yards and a game-clinching touchdown as the Texans extended their winning streak against the Jaguars to nine games with a 13-6 victory Sunday.

The fourth-round pick from Florida was asked last week what he considered to be his best quality as a runner. After thinking for a few seconds, Pierce answered.

''Tenacity,'' he said. ''I'll never quit. I'll fight for every yard and try to get every inch I can.''

On Sunday, he perfectly illustrated that mindset on a run in the fourth quarter.

Pierce looked to be bottled up at the line before bursting through and shedding defender after defender after defender on a 20-yard run.

By the time he finished that determined dash he had slipped away from seven would-be tacklers before finally being taken down when Dawuane Smoot grabbed him by the ankle and two other Jaguars jumped on him at the 2-yard line.

He scored two plays later to put the Texans (1-3-1) on top in what was coach Lovie Smith's first win as the team's head coach.

''He's had a consistent impact on our team, from when he came into the building,'' Smith said. ''We know that he's going to finish. He's going to show toughness. He's going to make plays. He's going to make you miss in the open field. He's doing what a 1 running back in the NFL should do, and on a day like (Sunday) we needed to lean on the run, and I thought he was outstanding.''

Pierce has 412 yards rushing, which is the most by a rookie in franchise history through five games and ranks fourth in the NFL this season entering Monday. It's the third most by any player in team history, trailing two years by Texans' career leading rusher Arian Foster, who had 546 in 2010 and 532 in 2012.

Pierce's performance this season has been a boon to a team that has had one of the worst running games in the NFL for the past two seasons.

He credited his early success to his teammates who have helped him navigate the jump from college to the NFL.

''It takes me a village to groom me in the right direction to be a key factor on this team,'' he said.

WHAT'S WORKING

Houston's defense did a much better job Sunday that it had through the first four weeks of the season.

The Texans were solid in the red zone, keeping the Jaguars out of the end zone on three trips inside the 20-yard line.

Jacksonville settled for field goals on its first two trips to the red zone before rookie Derek Stingley Jr. intercepted Trevor Lawrence in the end zone on the third chance by the Jaguars.

It was the first career interception for Stingley, the third overall pick in the draft.

The Texans also stopped the Jaguars on each of their three fourth down attempts on a day they allowed their fewest points of the season.

Sunday was the first time Houston had limited a team to fewer than 10 points since holding the Jaguars to three points in a 26-3 win on Nov. 3, 2019.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Quarterback Davis Mills failed once again to get Houston's passing game going. While he didn't have a turnover Sunday after piling up four in the past two games, he struggled to make plays and finished with a season-low 140 yards passing.

The emergence of Pierce has made the Texans a run-first team, but Mills will need to play much more consistently if Houston expects to compete with better teams in the upcoming weeks.

STOCK UP

Ka'imi Fairbairn had field goals of 50 and 51 yards Sunday to help Houston to the win. It's the second time in his career that he's made two field goals that were 50 yards or longer and the first time since the previous meeting with Jacksonville last season.

STOCK DOWN

WR Brandin Cooks entered Sunday's game with five 100-yard games and five touchdowns in six meetings with the Jaguars. But the veteran was a non-factor this weekend, finishing with a season-low 20 yards on four receptions.

INJURED

DL Jonathan Greenard missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury, but should be healthy after the bye. TE Brevin Jordan has missed the past three games with an ankle injury and it's unclear if he'll be ready for the next game.

KEY NUMBER

0 - Houston didn't have a turnover for the first time this season.

NEXT STEPS

Though the Texans finally got their first win, they have plenty of work to do if they hope to dig themselves out of the NFL's basement this season. They'll have some time to rest and recover with an early bye this Sunday before hosting Las Vegas Oct. 23.

''We've been battling for four weeks, and haven't been able to finish it,'' Smith said. ''That's all we've talked about. I know how the guys have been responding behind the scenes. They've just (had) belief, faith, that eventually it's going to get done. But now that we have taken care of that, I'm just anxious to get that second win now.''

---

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Redblacks beat Montreal 24-18, spoil Als' chance to clinch playoff spot at home

    MONTREAL — The Ottawa Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to spoil the Montreal Alouettes' chance to clinch a playoff spot at home and grab a 24-18 win on Monday. Trevor Harris tried to throw a game-winning touchdown from the 20-yard line on third down with seconds left. The Ottawa defence forced a turnover on downs and the visitors left Percival Molson Stadium with a win. In their first game under interim head coach Bob Dyce, the Redblacks (4-11) snapped a three-game losing streak and

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re