Rookie Chargers QB Justin Herbert makes surprise start vs. Chiefs, scores opening-drive TD

The Los Angeles Chargers surprised the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL on Sunday by starting rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in his second game as a pro.

He responded by leading Los Angeles on an opening-drive TD scramble to give the Chargers an early 7-0 lead.

CBS’s Jim Nantz reported during the game broadcast that the Chargers said regular starter Tyrod Taylor suffered a chest injury before the game and was questionable to play. NFL Network reported that the injury occurred during pregame warmups.

Herbert, a first-round pick out of Oregon, was presumed to take over the starting position at some point. Depending on the nature of Taylor’s injury and Herbert’s performance on Sunday, that transition my arrive sooner than later.