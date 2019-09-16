Rookie Boutier is Europe's Solheim Cup points machine

Caroline Masson, Celine Boutier and Azahara Munoz celebrate Europe's dramatic Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles

Solheim Cup winner Celine Boutier could not have anticipated the dream debut she enjoyed as part of the European team.

In a gripping final day, Europe stopped the Americans from winning their third successive trophy as they recorded a thrilling 14½-13½ victory.

The 25-year-old was one of captain Catriona Matthew’s picks and played exclusively alongside Georgia Hall in the foursomes and fourballs – the duo becoming Matthew’s most successful pairing, winning three points from three in their contests.

Boutier then beat USA rookie Annie Park 2&1 in Sunday’s singles and admits she was stunned to have won four points on debut.

“It's pretty unbelievable. I'm so happy to be able to bring another point to the team and very excited about the final,” Boutier said.

“It's very hard to describe this week. I feel like I've never really experienced something like that.

“But it's something you have to really embrace and when you play for something bigger than yourself, it's very special and very hard to describe.

“It’s been unreal. I mean I would have never expected to do so well, but I had a great partner in the doubles with Georgia.

“Then in the singles I just tried to focus on my game. It was a very good round, and kind of an incredible experience to get four points for the European team.”

Just pure bliss.. this is what dreams are made of @SolheimCupEuro pic.twitter.com/GiRVA7yyLN — Céline Boutier (@celineboutier) September 15, 2019

Hall and Boutier helped put Europe in a prime position early on Sunday before the USA fought back but the hosts got the last word as Suzann Pettersen holed the winning putt with an eight-foot birdie on the 18th hole.

The 2018 Women’s British Open champion Hall defeated world No.3 Lexi Thompson in the singles with a 2&1 victory.

And Hall believes adrenaline was key to her staying focused and being able to beat the American.

“It was pretty special to go four out of four. I had a great partner in Celine, and I was happy that I played really well to get my singles win,” Hall said.

“To play 18 holes, it is a long time, and I just stayed patient and played some really good golf, especially the back nine. So, I'm thrilled.

“I was pretty tired, but you run on adrenaline as well. Lexi [Thompson], she's absolutely an amazing player, so I had to be switched on from the start and I'm very happy to have the win.”