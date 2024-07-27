Rooker hits 10th homer in July, Athletics secure winning month with 5-4 victory over Angels

Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown (15) celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brent Rooker hit his 10th home run in July, Seth Brown had three hits and drove in three runs, and the Oakland Athletics secured their first winning month in two years, beating the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Friday night.

Oakland is 13-7 in July, snapping a string of 11 consecutive full months with a losing mark. It is their first winning month since going 14-12 in July 2022.

Taylor Ward and Nolan Schanuel had two-run homers in the first inning as the Angels were unable to make an early lead hold up for the second straight night.

The Athletics were down 4-0 after the first inning and trailed by two going into the fifth before scoring three times. Brown supplied the go-ahead hit with a single down the right-field line to drive in Shea Langeliers. It was originally ruled as a foul ball before being overturned by replay.

Had it not been ruled a foul ball, Brown likely would have gone for at least a double and Abraham Toro might have scored from first to make it a two-run lead, instead of being stopped at third.

Earlier in the inning, Rooker tied it at 4-all with a two-run homer to center off Hans Crouse (4-1). Rooker is the first Oakland player since Khris Davis in August 2018, to hit double-digit homers in a month.

Brown got the Athletics on the board in the second inning when he connected on a full-count fastball to right-center for a two-run shot. Brown is 14 for 36 (.389) with four home runs and eight RBIs in 12 games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on July 11.

Paul Blackburn (4-2) came off the injured list before the game after missing over two months due to a stress reaction his right foot. The right-hander went five innings and allowed four runs and five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Lucas Erceg came on in the ninth to record his third save.

Ward — who had not homered since June 25 — didn't miss on Blackburn's fastball down the middle and drove it over the center-field wall.

Three batters later, Schanuel made it 4-0 with a two-run shot into the stands in right-center. The first baseman is third on the team with a .348 batting average (8 for 23) since the All-Star break.

Angels starter Carson Fulmer pitched 5 1/3 innings, the first time since 2018 he has made it to the sixth. The right-hander gave up three runs and two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Luis Medina will undergo Tommy John Surgery on Aug. 6. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the surgery.

Angels: OF Mike Trout said an MRI on his left knee came back clean and he is hoping to resume his rehab soon.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.91 ERA) has a 4-0 career mark against Oakland. Athletics RHP Mitch Spence (6-6, 4.67 ERA) is second among AL rookie pitchers in wins and innings pitched (88 2/3).

