Rooftop brunch restaurant and bar to open in downtown Sacramento this summer

Wild night out in downtown Sacramento? Soon, there’ll be a definitive Morning After spot overlooking Golden 1 Center.

Morning After, a new brunch-focused rooftop restaurant and bar, will open at 7th and K streets in The Hardin mixed-used building this summer. this summer.

Announced by The Hardin developer Bay Miry via social media on Saturday, it’s owned by Redding native Nick Cordano, who founded his own digital advertising agency and has become something of a downtown Sacramento socialite over the last six years.

Fourteen years of emotion, energy, and dreaming by many behind this post. “Morning After”, a brunch centric rooftop bar + restaurant concept, has signed a lease and aims to complete buildout and open later this year on the upper two floors at the 7&K corner of The Hardin block. pic.twitter.com/pk3WNl1BYY — Bay Miry (@BayMiry) February 4, 2023

Morning After will replace a long-closed Men’s Wearhouse at 1107 7th St. across the street from Downtown Commons. Its design will be a smattering of floral patterns, soft green and salmon with rose gold trim, and upbeat music will be a near-constant, Cordano said.

Former Las Vegas private chef Zuri Salguero will lead Morning After’s kitchen, whipping up dishes such as chicken tenders coated in crumbled Apple Jacks. The restaurant and full bar will be managed by Kevin Owens Jr., the former GM of Downtown Commons steakhouse Echo & Rig who’s currently working at Tiger.

Morning After will be around 8,000 square feet between both floors, with 72 seats on the second level and another 126 on the roof. It’s massive, but as anyone who’s waited in line for other Sacramento brunch hotspots knows, the demand is there on weekends.

“With the way the Kings are playing and the buzz going on downtown, Sacramento is just ready for this. For us, I think it’s just perfect timing,” Cordano said. “If you ever go to brunch places around here, there’s like two-hour wait, so there’s really a need for something like this.”

Morning After will be open for brunch seven days a week with champagne bottle service for mimosas, Cordano said. There’ll be lunch and dinner items as well, such as steaks and oysters, but brunch is really the focus.

Background: Morning After wants to be downtown Sacramento’s top brunch destination — heck, the premier Saturday morning spot for the whole city — when the rooftop restaurant opens in a former Men’s Wearhouse this summer.

What to look for: Apple Jacks-encrusted chicken tenders during brunch, and tomahawk steaks and oysters around dinnertime.

Where: 1107 7th St., Sacramento.

Hours: Not yet set, but will include brunch service seven days a week.