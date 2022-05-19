Roofing Materials Market to Worth USD 112.47 Billion by 2029 | Rapid Developments in the Construction Industry to Foster Industry Progress

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Roofing Materials Market are Owens Corning (U.S.) CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.) Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.) BMI Group (U.K.) Johns Manville (U.S.) IKO Industries Ltd. (U.S.) GAF (U.S.) TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.) Carlisle Companies Incorporated (U.S.) Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.) and many more

Pune, India, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global roofing materials market size was USD 86.56 billion in 2021 and reached USD 88.85 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 112.47 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Significant investments in residential and commercial buildings and strong demand for bituminous roofs are expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Roofing Materials Market, 2022-2029.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Roofing Materials Market Report

  • Owens Corning (U.S.)

  • CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.)

  • Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.)

  • BMI Group (U.K.)

  • Johns Manville (U.S.)

  • IKO Industries Ltd. (U.S.)

  • GAF (U.S.)

  • TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/roofing-materials-market-102859

COVID-19 Pandemic

Supply Chain Disruptions to Impede Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to supply chain disruptions. Further, the alarming spike in COVID infections is expected to impede market progress. Moreover, the restrictions on construction activities may result in a lack of demand. Also, the restrictions imposed on transportation led to a lack of raw materials required for production. However, the resumption of manufacturing and the adoption of reduced capacities, automated production techniques, and part-time shifts is expected to enhance the market growth.

Segmentation

Strong Adoption of Bituminous Material from Residential Construction to Boost Segmental Growth

By material analysis, the market is segmented into bituminous, tile, metal, elastomeric, and others.

The bituminous segment is expected to face major growth due to the rising demand for the product from residential construction. The inexpensive and simple-to-install nature of the product is expected to enhance the segmental growth.

 

 

 

 

 

Report Attribute

Details

 

 

Market size value in 2021

USD 86.56 billion

 

 

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 112.47 billion

 

 

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 3.4% 2022-2029

 

 

Base Year

2021

 

 

Historic Years

2018 - 2020

 

 

Forecast Years

2022 - 2029

 

 

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By Geography

 

 

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

 

 

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

 

 

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

 

 

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

 

 

Number of Companies Covered

Owens Corning (U.S.) CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.) Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.) BMI Group (U.K.) Johns Manville (U.S.) IKO Industries Ltd. (U.S.) GAF (U.S.) TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.) Carlisle Companies Incorporated (U.S.) Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.)

 

 

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

 

 

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rising Infrastructure Projects

By end-use industries it is classified into residential, non-residential, and industrial.

The residential segment is the dominating segment owing to rising infrastructure projects globally. The rising investments in the renovation and development of infrastructural facilities, buildings, and other commercial spaces may drive segmental growth.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/roofing-materials-market-102859

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Driving Factors

Rapid Developments in the Construction Industry to Foster Industry Progress

Roofing materials comprise the outermost layers of a building and are used to repair and construct roofs. The rapidly progressing construction industry is expected to enhance the demand for the product. Further, the rising demand for the product due to its ability to deflect UV rays and maintain a cool living environment is expected to enhance roofing materials’ demand. Moreover, the increasing adoption of roofing materials from residential and commercial construction remodeling is expected to boost sales. In addition, robust infrastructure development is expected to enhance sales. These factors may propel the roofing materials market growth.

However, the high prices of the materials are expected to hinder the market’s progress.

Regional Insights

Rising Population and Increasing Disposable Incomes to Enhance Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the roofing materials market share because of the rising population and increasing disposable incomes. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 32.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the upcoming years. Further, rising industrial operations in India and China are expected to enhance the demand for materials. These factors may propel market progress.

In North America, the rising number of roofing projects for residential, commercial, and industrial projects is expected to enhance the demand for the product. Furthermore, rising construction projects are expected to enhance roofing materials’ demand. These factors may elevate roofing materials demand.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Devise Acquisition Strategies to Enhance Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market engage in acquisitions to enhance their brand image globally. For example, in February 2022, Carlisle Companies Incorporated completed the acquisition of MBTechnology, Inc. (MBT). This acquisition shall enable the company to expand its CWT’s modified bitumen roofing offerings and offer more capacity for roofing underlayments. Further, major players incorporate mergers, partnerships, novel product launches, expansions and automated production techniques to enhance their market stance globally.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/roofing-materials-market-102859

Notable Industry Development

  • July 2021: Silka completed the acquisition of American Hydrotech Inc. in the U.S. and its affiliate Hydrotech Membrane Corporation in Canada.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Material, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Global Roofing MaterialsMarket Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Bituminous

      • Tile

      • Metal

      • Elastomeric

      • Others

  • Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By End-Use, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Global Roofing MaterialsMarket Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use

      • Residential

      • Non-residential

      • Industrial

  • Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Global Roofing MaterialsMarket Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/roofing-materials-market-102859

Read Related Insights:

Roofing Tiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and regional forecast 2022-2029

Steel Roofing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Q&A: Western Mustangs linebacker Deionte Knight on his parents, football and seizing the day

    The Western Mustangs linebacker, Deionte Knight of Ajax, Ont., has been in major demand by both the Canadian and National Football Leagues. As he was on his way to go celebrate his football team's 2021 Vanier Cup victory, Knight got a phone call from both the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers asking him to take part in their rookie mini-camp. The defenseman has also been selected by the Toronto Argonauts as their 10th overall pick in the CFL draft in early May. After a long week

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T