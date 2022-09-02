Roofing Adhesive Market Size worth USD 5.78 Billion Globally with Excellent CAGR of 6.82% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and Revenue Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research

Roofing adhesives manufacturing companies are progressively adopting eco-friendly and sustainable processes to remove the negative impact of chemical manufacturing on the environment and focus on decreasing the volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions

SEATTLE, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research added a recently released new research report on Global Roofing Adhesive Market by Type, Technology, Organization Size, Application, and Forecast providing updates and information related to industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook. Being a trustworthy source of market research information, the persuasive Roofing Adhesive Market report extends its reach to success in the business. The report represents a professional and all-inclusive study of the Roofing Adhesive Market industry which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This market report explains an array of aspects of the market analysis which today's businesses call for. It has become the requisite of this rapidly changing marketplace to take up such Roofing Adhesive Market report that makes aware of the market conditions around.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the roofing adhesive market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 5.78 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 9.80 billion by 2029.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Synopsis:-

Roofing adhesives can be used in extensive range of roofing purposes from bonding tiles to insulation. These adhesives should provide prevention of bleeding, staining, discolouring, high strength bonds, low temperature flexibility, durable sealing and quick and easy application. Different types of floor adhesives used for different types of roofing, although few multi-purpose solutions can be used efficiently with the several materials, including residential roofing, sports roofing and non-residential roofing.

Story continues

The shifting trend towards the renovation of existing buildings due to inclination for aesthetic appearance and growing disposable income is propelling the demand of the roofing adhesive. The “acrylic adhesive” is the fastest growing resin type segment because it is used for the development of ultraviolet (UV) light-curing adhesives and waterborne and heat-resistant adhesives over the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives towards the recovery of economic are further positively influence the demand of roofing adhesives and promoting the growth of the construction industry which are expected to drive the growth rate of the roofing adhesive market during forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape:-

The roofing adhesive market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to roofing adhesive market.

Some of the major players operating in the roofing adhesive market are:

Polyglass USA, Inc., (U.S.)

MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Henkel AG & Co. KgaA (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

3M (U.S.)

Bostik (France)

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

Arkema (France)

Taylor (U.S.)

Apollo Roofing Solutions (U.K.)

GAF (U.S.)

Karnak (U.S.)

Chemlink (U.S.)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Pidilite Industries Ltd. (India)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

Liquid Nails (U.S.)

IKO Industries Ltd. (Belgium)

Finpan, Inc. (U.S.)

Opportunities

Growing demand of roofing adhesives due to excellent features

Roofing adhesives provide several features such as high-strength bonding, low-temperature flexibility, bleeding, staining, discoloration resistance, long-lasting sealing, and easy application which are expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the roofing adhesives market. These adhesives are mainly regulated by safety and environmental standards pertaining to CFC, VOC and HCFC emissions. The stringent emission regulations regarding the roofing adhesives is expected to increase the growth momentum of the roofing adhesives market in upcoming years.

Furthermore, the growth of infrastructure an increasing preferences towards the use of green as well as non-hazardous roofing adhesive material will further increase the various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the roofing adhesive market in upcoming period.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Roofing Adhesives Market [Global – Broken down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Roofing Adhesive Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for eco-friendly processes and biodegradable floor adhesives

Roofing adhesives manufacturing companies are progressively adopting eco-friendly and sustainable processes to remove the negative impact of chemical manufacturing on the environment and focus on decreasing the volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. For instance, when exposed to high moisture levels or high temperatures, building materials emit high VOC. These adhesive materials ensure that the products have a less carbon footprint. Moreover, biodegradable roofing adhesives are formed to be broken down by bacteria and microorganisms. The degrading process produces water, carbon dioxide and other natural gases defined by the environment. The rising demand of eco-friendly processes and biodegradable roofing adhesives are expected to drive the growth rate of the roofing adhesive market.

Rising awareness regarding advantages of luxury homes

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of luxury homes is anticipated to increase the demand for the different types of roofing adhesive, which is anticipated to benefit the growth of the roofing adhesive market during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Luxury homes make a better choice for the investment. These homes are equipped with numerous amenities, including gyms, swimming pools, and various sporting and leisure rooms, which require different roofing adhesive.

Furthermore, the growing applications in floor setting, panel setting and insulation along with their superior properties, growing living standard with increasing disposable income of the consumer, increasing demand from several industries such as industrial, residential and commercial are some of the major factors which are expected to increase the growth of the roofing adhesive market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Segmentation:- Roofing Adhesive Market Scope

The roofing adhesive market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Silicone

Acrylic

Others

Technology

Solvent borne

Waterborne

Others

Application

Building and Construction

Residential

Non-Residential/ Commercial

Roofing Adhesive Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The roofing adhesive market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the roofing adhesive market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the roofing adhesive market due to the increasing disposable income of individuals and high demand for roofing adhesives in this region.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of due to increasing urbanization and subsequent development in the industrialization.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Roofing Adhesive Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Roofing Adhesive market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

Roofing Adhesive Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Roofing Adhesive Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

Roofing Adhesive Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Roofing Adhesive market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

Roofing Adhesive Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Roofing Adhesive Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Roofing Adhesive Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Roofing Adhesive Market.

Roofing Adhesive Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

Roofing Adhesive Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

