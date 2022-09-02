Roofing Adhesive Market Size worth USD 5.78 Billion Globally with Excellent CAGR of 6.82% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and Revenue Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·11 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Roofing adhesives manufacturing companies are progressively adopting eco-friendly and sustainable processes to remove the negative impact of chemical manufacturing on the environment and focus on decreasing the volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions

SEATTLE, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research added a recently released new research report on Global Roofing Adhesive Market by Type, Technology, Organization Size, Application, and Forecast providing updates and information related to industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook. Being a trustworthy source of market research information, the persuasive Roofing Adhesive Market report extends its reach to success in the business. The report represents a professional and all-inclusive study of the Roofing Adhesive Market industry which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This market report explains an array of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for. It has become the requisite of this rapidly changing marketplace to take up such Roofing Adhesive Market report that makes aware of the market conditions around.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the roofing adhesive market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 5.78 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 9.80 billion by 2029.

Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-roofing-adhesive-market

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Synopsis:-

Roofing adhesives can be used in extensive range of roofing purposes from bonding tiles to insulation. These adhesives should provide prevention of bleeding, staining, discolouring, high strength bonds, low temperature flexibility, durable sealing and quick and easy application. Different types of floor adhesives used for different types of roofing, although few multi-purpose solutions can be used efficiently with the several materials, including residential roofing, sports roofing and non-residential roofing.

The shifting trend towards the renovation of existing buildings due to inclination for aesthetic appearance and growing disposable income is propelling the demand of the roofing adhesive. The “acrylic adhesive” is the fastest growing resin type segment because it is used for the development of ultraviolet (UV) light-curing adhesives and waterborne and heat-resistant adhesives over the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives towards the recovery of economic are further positively influence the demand of roofing adhesives and promoting the growth of the construction industry which are expected to drive the growth rate of the roofing adhesive market during forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape:-

The roofing adhesive market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to roofing adhesive market.

Some of the major players operating in the roofing adhesive market are:

  • Polyglass USA, Inc., (U.S.)

  • MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Sika AG (Switzerland)

  • Henkel AG & Co. KgaA (Germany)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • 3M (U.S.)

  • Bostik (France)

  • H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

  • Arkema (France)

  • Taylor (U.S.)

  • Apollo Roofing Solutions (U.K.)

  • GAF (U.S.)

  • Karnak (U.S.)

  • Chemlink (U.S.)

  • Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

  • Pidilite Industries Ltd. (India)

  • Johns Manville (U.S.)

  • Liquid Nails (U.S.)

  • IKO Industries Ltd. (Belgium)

  • Finpan, Inc. (U.S.)

Get Access TO Full 350 Pages Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-roofing-adhesive-market

Opportunities

  • Growing demand of roofing adhesives due to excellent features

Roofing adhesives provide several features such as high-strength bonding, low-temperature flexibility, bleeding, staining, discoloration resistance, long-lasting sealing, and easy application which are expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the roofing adhesives market. These adhesives are mainly regulated by safety and environmental standards pertaining to CFC, VOC and HCFC emissions. The stringent emission regulations regarding the roofing adhesives is expected to increase the growth momentum of the roofing adhesives market in upcoming years.

Furthermore, the growth of infrastructure an increasing preferences towards the use of green as well as non-hazardous roofing adhesive material will further increase the various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the roofing adhesive market in upcoming period.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Roofing Adhesives Market [Global – Broken down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

  • Market Size)

  • Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Market Projections/Forecast

Roofing Adhesive Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing demand for eco-friendly processes and biodegradable floor adhesives

Roofing adhesives manufacturing companies are progressively adopting eco-friendly and sustainable processes to remove the negative impact of chemical manufacturing on the environment and focus on decreasing the volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. For instance, when exposed to high moisture levels or high temperatures, building materials emit high VOC. These adhesive materials ensure that the products have a less carbon footprint. Moreover, biodegradable roofing adhesives are formed to be broken down by bacteria and microorganisms. The degrading process produces water, carbon dioxide and other natural gases defined by the environment. The rising demand of eco-friendly processes and biodegradable roofing adhesives are expected to drive the growth rate of the roofing adhesive market.

  • Rising awareness regarding advantages of luxury homes

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of luxury homes is anticipated to increase the demand for the different types of roofing adhesive, which is anticipated to benefit the growth of the roofing adhesive market during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Luxury homes make a better choice for the investment. These homes are equipped with numerous amenities, including gyms, swimming pools, and various sporting and leisure rooms, which require different roofing adhesive.

Furthermore, the growing applications in floor setting, panel setting and insulation along with their superior properties, growing living standard with increasing disposable income of the consumer, increasing demand from several industries such as industrial, residential and commercial are some of the major factors which are expected to increase the growth of the roofing adhesive market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Get to Know More About This Market Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-roofing-adhesive-market

Key Segmentation:- Roofing Adhesive Market Scope

The roofing adhesive market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

  • Polyurethane

  • Epoxy

  • Silicone

  • Acrylic

  • Others

 Technology

  • Solvent borne

  • Waterborne

  • Others

Application

  • Building and Construction

  • Residential

  • Non-Residential/ Commercial

Roofing Adhesive Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The roofing adhesive market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the roofing adhesive market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the roofing adhesive market due to the increasing disposable income of individuals and high demand for roofing adhesives in this region.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of due to increasing urbanization and subsequent development in the industrialization.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Roofing Adhesive Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Roofing Adhesive market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

Roofing Adhesive Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Roofing Adhesive Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

Roofing Adhesive Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Roofing Adhesive market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

Roofing Adhesive Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Roofing Adhesive Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Roofing Adhesive Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Roofing Adhesive Market.

Roofing Adhesive Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

Roofing Adhesive Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

To Check the Complete Table of Content, Click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-roofing-adhesive-market

Browse Most Trending Reports:

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Hilary Knight passes Wickenheiser for women's world hockey championship record

    HERNING — U.S. forward Hilary Knight set a record for all-time career points in the women's world hockey championship Thursday, and she's not done adding to it. Knight's goal and assist in a 12-1 quarterfinal win over Hungary gave her 87 points to surpass Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser's previous mark of 86. "I understand how big an accolade it is, so all I can say is it's really an honour," Knight said. "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention I play with the best players in the world night in

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend