Roof Repair Greensboro GA from Storm Damage Offered with Free Shingle Upgrade

Best Greensboro Roofing Contractor, Braswell Construction Group, has local emergency crews standing by to assist homeowners after recent storm wreaks havoc

GREENSBORO, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / Local Greensboro platinum accredited top Georgia Roofer, Braswell Construction Group (BCG), is working around the clock to quickly evaluate and provide assistance to homeowners that were impacted by the recent storm. BCG will not only practice social distancing once the project has commenced during this unprecedented time, but also provide virtual estimates and assessments using the latest satellite technology for fast, accurate measurements. With emergency teams local to Greensboro, Lake Oconee and surrounding areas, BCG can act swiftly to provide relief while you and your family stay safe and secure within your home. Furthermore, they have just announced that they have extended their free promotion ‘Duration Upgrade' in an effort to help homeowners lessen the negative financial impact from this recent storm and the COVID-19 crisis. Braswell Construction Group is standing by to help during this difficult time. They are actively servicing homeowners that have experienced leaks, downed trees, or wind damage. BCG can provide emergency tarping, exterior home repairs, and roof repair/replacements. Please call 678-283-2551 and mention this feature to receive your free shingle upgrade.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

More information is available at https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

BCG has been locally owned and operated since 2002, and prides itself on its high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and professional acumen. They have a reputation for always completing its roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget while providing customized service, top-notch customer service, and unparalleled workmanship.

Story continues

One attribute that separates Braswell Construction Group from other Greensboro roofing contractors is that they are recognized with the elite status of Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractors. To qualify for this exclusive position, BCG not only met the highest standard requirements but exceeded them in all areas of their trade. Once named as an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, the provider is considered among the best in the industry.

Multi-Award-Winning, Braswell Construction Group, is recognized as a DaVinci Masterpiece Contractor by DaVinci Roofscape and is the Davinci Project of the Year Award current recipient. This prestigious award is only given to three roofing specialists nationwide. The program, sponsored by DaVinci RoofScapes, was established to facilitate relations with select contractors in recognition of their expertise and experience in installing and maintaining DaVinci synthetic slate and shake roofing systems. To gain acceptance into the program, contractors must be nominated or approved by their respective territory manufacturer's representative. You can learn more about BCG and their recent award here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/best-roofer-greensboro-ga-awarded-041000333.html

Braswell Construction Group has been featured several times in both Yahoo Finance, ABC, FOX, among many others as an industry leader and the top Roofing Contractor in the state of Georgia. You can learn more about BCG and their high-standing reputation via this past features here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/best-roofer-greensboro-ga-awarded-090500179.html

Braswell Construction Group operates from four Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Covington/Conyers, Stone Mountain, Atlanta, Greensboro/Lake Oconee, and their respective surrounding areas. Chris Braswell, his wife of 17 years and their daughter happily reside in Greensboro, GA where they work, live and play. The Braswell family is extremely involved in all aspects of the local Greensboro community with their business location at 1051 Village Park Dr., conveniently situated off Lake Oconee Parkway.

For more information contact Braswell Constructions Group at their website given above or by calling 678-283- 2551.

Contact Info:

Name: Braswell Construction Group, Inc. Roofing & Restoration

Email: Send Email

Organization: Braswell Construction Group, Inc. Roofing & Restoration

Address: 1051 Village Park Dr, Greensboro, GA 30642, United States

Phone: +1-678-283-2551

Website: https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

SOURCE: Braswell Construction Group, Inc. Roofing & Restoration





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584968/Roof-Repair-Greensboro-GA-from-Storm-Damage-Offered-with-Free-Shingle-Upgrade



