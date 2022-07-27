RoodMicrotec and Rohde & Schwarz extend longstanding partnership in ASIC development

RoodMicrotec N.V.

Deventer, July 27, 2022 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, and Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, a market leader in the fields of measurement technology and communications, today announce the continuation of their longstanding partnership through several new projects in ASIC development.

The two companies have been working together for over 10 years and in this period RoodMicrotec has carried out the test development for various high frequency ASICs used by Rohde & Schwarz in their products. RoodMicrotec performs wafer and component level tests as well as qualifications prior to product launch. For the coming years, further projects of this kind are already scheduled.

„At Rohde & Schwarz, we rely on our own in-house expertise to develop our high-performance ASICs and therefore count on partners who share our high standards. We appreciate the quality RoodMicrotec offers - from quotation to test development, qualification and volume testing", says Bastian Nagel, Senior Director Mixed Signal ASIC Development at Rohde & Schwarz.

RoodMicrotec also appreciates the collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz, especially the respectful interaction and the high level of professional expertise.

Jan de Koning Gans, Managing Director of RoodMicrotec GmbH says: „Our projects with Rohde & Schwarz constantly pose new technical challenges, thus allowing us to broaden our know-how and the quality of our work from project to project."

About Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and sells a wide range of electronic capital goods. The company’s entire product portfolio represents a valuable contribution to a secure and networked world. In the markets of test & measurement, secure communications, networks & cybersecurity, as well as broadcast & media, customers around the world rely on Rohde & Schwarz and its technologically leading solutions. In addition to its well-established business areas, the Group invests in future technologies such as artificial intelligence, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), 6G, cloud, and quantum technology.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany

