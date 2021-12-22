RoodMicrotec and AEM announce strategic cooperation in the Central European market

AIOLOS BP_2021_CopyRight_MSiebert 17 12 2021

The Picture Shows the AIOLOS System installed at RoodMicrotec

Deventer, December 22, 2021 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, and AEM, a global leader in semiconductor test and handling, today announce a collaboration that will open doors for AEM’s Afore Wafer Level Test Solutions engineering team to install and exhibit the AIOLOS Wafer Level Test Handlers at the RoodMicrotec facility in Nördlingen. With this handler, RoodMicrotec will be able to offer its customers additional capabilities in the fast-growing markets of sensor and wafer-frame testing.

The AIOLOS allows test and calibration of:

Pressure sensors such as those used in cell phones and other handheld devices

Gas and humidity sensors, i.e. for air quality monitoring

Components that require pressure or vacuum during testing





This equipment is also set up for 200 mm wafer frame probing of a wide range of semiconductor devices.

As a pioneer in developing and deploying application-specific test solutions for MEMS devices, AEM’s Afore Wafer Level Test product range offers integrated wafer level test and calibration solutions for development, wafer sort, and final test.

Through this partnership, AEM will have a broader opportunity to showcase its system demonstrations to customers in Central Europe.

“This collaboration provides easier access to our system application and test capabilities to the Central European MEMS community”, says Michael Siebert, AEM’s Director of Sales & Marketing.

For RoodMicrotec, this partnership will not only extend its business areas, but also its testing capabilities.

Jan de Koning Gans, Managing Director of RoodMicrotec GmbH says: “With this cooperation, we will expand our test capabilities for sensor products in these fast-growing markets and application segments. Furthermore, it grants our customers access to a flexible solution for testing their products. For companies that would not have sufficient volumes to justify having their own equipment, RoodMicrotec provides access to the test solution needed, without the need to invest.”

About AEM

AEM is a global leader in test innovation and provides the most comprehensive semiconductor and electronics test solutions based on the best-in-class technologies, processes, and customer support. AEM has a global presence across Asia, Europe, and the United States. With manufacturing plants located in Singapore, Malaysia (Penang), Indonesia (Batam), China (Suzhou), and Finland (Lieto), and a global network of engineering support, sales offices, associates, and distributors, AEM offers its customers a robust and resilient ecosystem of test innovation and support.

AEM Holdings Ltd is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange (Reuters: AEM. SI; Bloomberg: AEM SP). AEM’s head office is in Singapore. Afore Oy is an AEM company.

Further information

Michael Siebert – Director Sales & Marketing AEM Afore Wafer Level Test Solutions

Phone: + 49 163 7985 714 Email: michael.siebert@aem.com.sg Web: www.aem.com.sg

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega – CFO

Phone: +31 570 745623, Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com , Web: www.roodmcirotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

