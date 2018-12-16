Ronnie for SPOTY2018? O'Sullivan launches Sports Personality of the Year push

Ronnie O’Sullivan has issued a call to arms in the ever-growing campaign to get the snooker star in the mix for the upcoming Sports Personality of the Year award.

The campaign has been proliferated across social media of late through the hashtag #RonnieforSPOTY as the end of year ceremony – taking place on Sunday 16 December at the Genting Arena in Birmingham – approaches.

Having never even been nominated for the award, yet another record-breaking year for the Rocket has led many, including the man himself, to call for acknowledgement.

“I haven’t been in the top 10 for the last 25-years, so here’s my opportunity – my chance – to hopefully get in the reckoning, said the 43-year-old.

O’Sullivan boasts an impressive and still-growing resume of achievements from 2018 as he surpassed Steven Hendy’s Triple Crown record when he won a seventh UK title in York earlier this month, taking his total tally up to 19.

It’s a list that comprises of a record seven Masters titles, five World Championships and seven UK wins, dating back to his first in 1993.

In addition, O’Sullivan drew ever closer to the unprecedented 1000 centuries mark, taking his current tally up to 186 with 38 so far in the 2018/19 season, including two maximum 147s chalked up at the China Open and English Open.

The Wordsley native also became the first player to pass the £10m career earnings mark, all while maintaining his trademark brand of scintillating snooker that has drawn in the crowds for the best part of three decades.

O’Sullivan, who is one of Eurosport’s pundits for the ongoing Scottish Open, currently sits fourth in the bookies’ favourites for the gong, with Harry Kane leading the way and Lewis Hamilton and Geraint Thomas behind him.

