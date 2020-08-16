Ronnie O'Sullivan, snooker's G.O.A.T., wins sixth World Championship title

Ronnie O'Sullivan landed his sixth World Championship title when he wiped the floor with first-time finalist Kyren Wilson in Sheffield.

Snooker's long-time talisman moved one away from Stephen Hendry's record of seven titles at the Crucible Theatre as he scored an 18-8 triumph.

Even Wilson admitted O'Sullivan was able to "walk all over" him, describing his conqueror as "the greatest of all-time".

That is a view that even Hendry has recently expressed, and O'Sullivan said: "It's great to be able to win over the 17 days here."

He had led 10-7 after the first day of the final but pulled away on Sunday afternoon, establishing a 17-8 lead, making his victory a formality in the evening session.

Spectators were allowed inside the venue in Sheffield for the final, with social distancing measures meaning around 300 were able to witness O'Sullivan land his first world title since 2013.

The 44-year-old scooped the top prize of £500,000 as he won by the widest margin in a world final since his own 18-8 drubbing of Ali Carter 12 years ago, joining Steve Davis and Ray Reardon on six world titles.

O'Sullivan finished with a break of 96, miscuing on the black as he went for a century, and said on the BBC: "I never really think about titles because when I was a kid I never thought I'd be here.

"I was just playing for the fun of the game. It's a dream but it's becoming a bit of a reality too."