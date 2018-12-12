Ronnie O'Sullivan declares himself "The People's Player" after record seventh UK Championship crown

Ronnie O’Sullivan won the UK Championship for a record seventh time after defeating “unbelievable sportsman” Mark Allen 10-6 at The Barbican in York.

In winning his 19th major title, O’Sullivan surpassed Stephen Hendry’s previous record of 18, and described it as “a huge milestone”.

“I’ll be dead before someone else gets near that record,” O’Sullivan said, “But it’s all about progressing and moving forward.”

O’Sullivan won the 16th frame with a break of 78 to take home the trophy and £170,000 prize money.

Allen managed to pull the match back to 9-6 after falling 6-2 behind, and O’Sullivan who highlighted how he played well in spells, was impressed by his friend’s temperament.

“Sometimes there wasn’t a lot I could do with the way that Mark put me under pressure,” O’Sullivan said.

“Mark has had an amazing season, a fantastic tournament. He’s one of my mates, we tour, we do exhibitions together, and he is a beautiful guy.

“I’m just happy for him. I’d have been happy if he’d have won this because I respect him as a person and as a player.”

But O’Sullivan, whose past mental health struggles have been well documented, was keen to illustrate that he has his appetite back.

“I’m working with Steve Feeney and I feel confident,” he said, “I’m just enjoying playing.”

“Even if I’d have lost today, yes I’d have been disappointed but I’d have gotten over it because I like playing and you recover quicker when you enjoy what you’re doing.”

After being presented with the trophy, ‘The Rocket’ celebrated by tipping a bottle of water over his head and jumping into the crowd.

“I just really soaked it up. I really felt every emotion there. I can’t believe how happy I feel.”

Watch the Home Nations series LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds