What is the Masters snooker prize money?
Snooker is back on our screens as the Masters kicks off the year at Alexandra Palace, when the world’s best 16 players go up against each other in a straight knockout format.
Judd Trump is the reigning champion after beating Mark Williams in last year’s final, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is aiming to win a record-extending eighth title.
There are several other past winners in this year’s tournament. Mark Selby has three Masters titles; John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Mark Williams have all won it twice; Ding Junhui, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen and Trump all have one title each.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters.
When is the tournament?
The Masters begins on Sunday 7 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 14 January.
How to watch
The entire tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+, which are the rights holders in Ireland and the rest of Europe. Some matches will also be shown on BBC TV channels (listed below).
Viewers can stream the action online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer websites and apps, as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ website and apps.
What is the prize money?
Winner: £250,000
Runner-up: £100,000
Semi-finals: £60,000
Quarter-finals: £30,000
First round: £15,000
Highest break prize: £15,000
Total prize pot: £725,000
Masters snooker schedule
First round (best of 11 frames)
Sunday 7 January
7pm: Shaun Murphy 6-2 Zhang Anda
Monday 8 January
7pm: Mark Williams 4-6 Ali Carter
Tuesday 9 January
7pm: Neil Robertson 3-6 Barry Hawkins
Wednesday 10 January
7pm: Mark Selby 6-1 Robert Milkins
Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)
Thursday 11 January
1pm: QF3 - Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-3 Barry Hawkins
7pm: QF4 - Jack Lisowski 3-6 Shaun Murphy
Friday 12 January
1pm: QF1 - Judd Trump 5-6 Ali Carter
7pm: QF2 - Mark Allen 6-5 Mark Selby
Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)
Saturday 13 January
1pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Shaun Murphy – BBC One, Eurosport and Discovery+
7pm: Ali Carter v Mark Allen – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+
Final (best of 19 frames)
Sunday 14 January
1pm and 7pm – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+