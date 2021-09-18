Ronnie Harrison fined $12,128 for shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis, who got off with a warning

Kansas City Chiefs running back coach Greg Lewis was lucky to get off with a warning after shoving an opposing player, but Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison wasn't as fortunate. Harrison received a $12,128 fine after pushing Lewis during a sideline altercation in Week 1, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The NFL fined #Browns safety Ronnie Harrison $12,128 for last week's shoving match with #Chiefs RBs coach Greg Lewis, who wasn't fined by the league but received a warning that any subsequent violations will result in discipline, according to team and league sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2021

The incident occurred after Harrison made a tackle near the Chiefs' sideline in the first quarter of the contest. Lewis believed Harrison tried to step on Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire after the play. Lewis shoved Harrison away from Edwards-Helaire, and Harrison retaliated with a shove of his own.

Harrison was ejected from the game, a 33-29 win by the Chiefs. Lewis was allowed to keep coaching.

Browns players called for Greg Lewis to be punished

The lack of punishment for Lewis is not going to sit well with some Browns players, who called out Lewis for his actions. NFLPA president and Browns offensive lineman J.C. Tretter was among the most vocal critics of Lewis, saying he needs to be held to a higher standard since he's a coach, according to USA Today.

“I expect that the coach gets held to the same standard – if not a higher standard – than Ronnie,” Tretter said on a Zoom call. "Being the first one in there and being a coach, putting his hands on an opposing player.

"I don’t think there’s any room for that in this league.”

Harrison was not suspended, and is expected to play when the Browns take on the Houston Texans in Week 2. Lewis will continue to coach, though will face a much harsher punishment if he puts his hands on an opposing player in an aggressive manner a second time.