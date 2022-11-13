Ronell Randolph, Kansas City two-stepping teacher and mental health worker, dies at 52

Ronesha Randolph didn’t have a degree in fashion design or previous experience in the industry when she decided to start her own clothing line. But what she did have was a father’s support.

Ronell Randolph made sure to be the driving force behind his daughter’s creativity and gave not only financially but emotionally.

“He always told me to push forward for my dreams. He was very supportive when I started my clothing line,” says his daughter. “I will miss everything about him. I wasn’t just his daughter, he was my friend. My opinion really mattered to him.”

Randolph, a father of three, died Nov. 1, at the age of 52, in a car accident. While the family is still waiting for a coroner’s report for a cause of death, his daughter thinks her father may have suffered a seizure behind the wheel.

Many will remember him as a solid foundation of encouragement. Randolph worked in the mental health field as a direct support specialist for many years, a job that was dear to his heart.

“He was a very compassionate person who loved to be around people and loved to help people,” says his daughter, 32. He loved helping people with mental health issues and aid them on their road to recovery, she said. Even though it was a stressful job that the family tried to get him to walk away from, Randolph’s calling was too powerful.

Ronell Randolph died Nov. 1 in a car accident. He was 52.

Randolph, a Kansas City native who graduated from Central High School, has always kept close ties to the community. He was known around town for his love of the two-stepping dance style.

According to his daughter, the two-stepping community has lost one of its brightest stars, the life of the party who ensured everyone had a good time. He was not only a lover of dancing but was also an instructor.

“He loved to two-step. He had been doing that for years. He did win a lot of two-stepping competitions, and he received a lot of praise in the city. He enjoyed teaching classes and new people, also. He would teach at his house. He was really well known in that circle,” she says.

As the loss was sudden and unexpected, his family is still shaken.

“We have been taking it pretty bad. Nobody saw any of this coming. It is hard because he was always so big on family, and it was really important to him. He just wanted to watch his grandkids grow up,” his daughter says.

“He was an awesome dad and a wonderful dad. He was a mentor to the youth and the people who knew him. He always just wanted to be a good person,” daughter Ronesha Randolph says of her father, Ronell Randolph.

Randolph’s rough upbringing made him someone who wanted to always be there for his children, she says. She remembers her many conversations with her father, filled with reassurance and inspiration to follow her dreams.

“He was an awesome dad and a wonderful dad. He was a mentor to the youth and the people who knew him. He always just wanted to be a good person,” she says.

Many people posted messages of condolence and shock.

“The thought of no more long conversations about life, love, and relationships. The thought of never dancing with you again. The abundance of positivity you spoke into my life and my business. You knew my business would thrive even when I didn’t.”

“Ronell Randolph, You were one of the coldest to ever do it!”

“Even though you’re not physically here anymore, a piece of you still lives on in everyone here. Grateful for the time, advice, and insight you shared.”

On Nov. 6 at Pet’s Lounge, the family honored the memory of Randolph with an evening filled with two-stepping and remembering the many happy times on the dance floor with a beloved friend and family member.

Other remembrances

Ronald Marks Sr., father and youth coach, died Oct. 28. He was 68.

Ronald Marks Sr.

Ronald Marks Sr., father and youth coach, died Oct. 28. He was 68.

Marks was born July 17, 1954, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Fred Marks Sr. and Ruby Spencer-Marks. Marks was raised in church from an early age and stayed involved for years to come. He spent his early years being educated in the Kansas City, Kansas Public School District, eventually graduating from Argentine High School in 1972.

Marks joined the Marine Corps and served the next four years, earning the National Defense Medal and Rifle Marksman Badge. After he concluded his service in 1975, Marks attended Los Angeles Harbor Junior College in San Pedro, where he obtained an associate’s degree in automotive technology.

He married in 1974 to Karen Marshall Marks, who gave him three children, and they spent the next 32 years together.

He started a long career in the custodial field, first for the U.S. Postal Service, and also for several businesses, such as Truman Medical Center and Wyandotte High School, where he was the lead night custodian for 12 years. He retired in 2021 and had the time to relax and focus on his passions, such as coaching.

He coached many athletic teams, such as football, baseball and girls basketball. This work with the youth made him a highly respected mentor.

Marks was a lifelong sports fan, cheering on the Royals and Chiefs. He watched games with his children and grandchildren and passed on his passion for sports.

Marks is survived by his former spouse, Karen Marks; his daughters Rhonda Granger, Talisha Smith and Raweena Marks; his son, Ronald Marks Jr.; sisters Beverly Holmes-Mitchell, Carol Brown, Ruth Easterwood, Alice Spears and Shirley Marks; and three brothers, Arthur Marks, Robert Marks and Phillip Marks. He also leaves many grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Sharri Board, military veteran and mother, died Oct. 28. She was 58.

Sharri Board

Sharri Board, military veteran and mother, died Oct. 28. She was 58.

Board was born Sept. 4, 1964, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, to Marshall and Betty Davis. The family moved to Kansas City when she was a young, and the children graduated from Hickman Mills High School.

She attended the prestigious U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York. There she gained a love of service and education, using her singing talents in the school’s gospel choir. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in foreign language, she enlisted in the Army for the next three years and received the Army Service and Overseas Ribbon. She obtained the rank of first lieutenant and served as a military police officer.

In 1989 she married Phillip Board. They remained married for five years and had two children together.

Board was involved with the church since the age of 7, singing in many gospel choirs and enjoying many genres of music. She also was known for her love of reading and learning new things. She was multilingual and fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese.

She is survived by her father, Marshal L. Davis; daughter Ayana D. Board; sisters Sherry Enola Mena, Sonya Y Barbee, Joselyn M. Willis, Shelley Bradford, Toya J. Davis and Alexandria T. Caldwell; brother Marshall A. Davis; a lifetime friend, along with grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.