Ronde van Drenthe 2020

Marta Bastianelli wins 2019 Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2020 Ronde van Drenthe brings the Women's WorldTour to the Netherlands on March 15.

The peloton will cover roughly 165 kilometres between Zuidwolde and Hoogeveen. The route is made up of a series of loops, marked by 10 trips over the cobbles and four trips up the VAM Berg and then 50km to the finish.

In the 2019 edition of Ronde van Drenthe, Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) won the Ronde van Drenthe beating Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) in a three-way sprint.