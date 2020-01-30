Ronda Rousey says fighting in UFC is no longer a priority, calls herself the greatest of all time

Ronda Rousey says she's the greatest to ever do it. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Ronda Rousey isn’t motivated to return to UFC any time soon. In a wide-ranging video on her YouTube channel, Rousey talked about fighting no longer being “a priority in my life.”

Rousey, 32, also claimed she’s the GOAT of women’s MMA.

Rousey talks about her desire to return to fighting around the 14:40 mark.

After talking about being sad watching older fighters still get into the cage, Rousey reflects on her priorities and legacy in the mixed martial arts.

“There’s not a day that goes by that people aren’t telling me to fight. And I have to kind of think of it as, would I rather be the greatest of all time or have everybody think I’m the greatest of all time. And it used to be so important for me to have both. But now it’s gotten to the point where I don’t want to sacrifice myself and my family to prove that anymore to a bunch of people who don’t give a s--- about me.”

Because of that, Rousey says fighting is “no longer a priority in my life.”

She later expands on her thoughts about being the GOAT.

“It was actually my husband who taught me I’m so much more than just a fighter. I don’t have to fight myself into the ground to prove that I’m the greatest of all time when I already know that I am.”

Opinions will vary on whether that’s actually the case. Over her first 12 matches, Rousey was undoubtedly one of the best — if not the best — to ever do it. Losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in Rousey’s final two fights, however, hurt her legacy.

No matter where you fall in that debate, there’s no doubt Rousey played a pivotal role in putting women’s mixed martial arts on the map. People took a much larger interest in the sport because of her.

Whether that’s enough to make Rousey the greatest of all time is up for debate. At the very least, she’s in the conversation.

