Ronda Rousey Just Shared A Breastfeeding Pic On IG: 'Nothing To Be Ashamed Of'

MMA fighter Ronda Rousey recently gave birth to her daughter Pō, and she shared in a new Instagram post that she wants to normalize breastfeeding.

The 34-year-old then made the case for breastfeeding in public.

People cheered Ronda on in the comments.

Ronda, who is also stepmom to sons Kaewe and Kaleo, shared a story from a recent conversation with her sons next to a photo of herself nursing baby Pō.

“Our boys asked me the other day how I’m gunna feed Pō on the plane when we take her with us to Hawaii,” Ronda wrote. “And I was like ‘uhhh, same way I always do.’🤷🏼♀️Then it occurred to me that they probably never seen anyone breastfeed before and weren’t sure if it was appropriate in public.”

“Motherhood’s some badass, primal, beautiful shit that shouldn’t be hidden,” she said. “It still blows my mind that my body assembled this little person, pushed her out and now makes everything she needs to thrive🤯 It’s really nothing to be ashamed of, it’s something to brag about🤰🏼👩🏼🍼

#normalizebreastfeeding #proudmama.”

People cheered Ronda on in the comments. “You now own the greatest title of all … mother,” one person wrote. “Breastfeeding is the most natural thing to do,” another said. “Some people just judge and nothing you can do.”

Ronda followed that post up with another that shared she’s been struggling to get some sleep lately.

“After Pō’s roughest night since we brought her home (she was up feeding every hour all night) @travisbrownemma (aka best husband/dad ever🥰😍) made use of our stored up milk stash so I could take a 5 hour afternoon nap,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing Pō in a baby sling while cuddling up to her husband, Travis Browne. “I emerged a new woman ready to take on another sleepless night - Pō got to meet the animals and see her first @browseyacres sunset🌅 #firstofmany,” she said.

Ronda shared a sweet post this summer about how excited she was to meet her baby.

“I wish I could say that pregnancy feels amazing, that I’ve never felt more powerful as a woman. But it feels more like my organs are being crushed by the miracle of life,” she wrote. “I’ve never felt more exhausted, unmotivated or aware of gravity. Some days I have to lay on my side for hours just to comfortably breathe.”

She also gave a shout-out to her husband.

“Thank God for Mr. Browne. Not a day goes by without him telling me I’m beautiful, sexy, loved, and appreciated,” Rhonda said. “He holds my belly to give me breaks from carrying, gives me bites of everything he’s eating, then drags me hissing into the sunlight when I wanna go full Gollum. He makes me proud to put on a swimsuit and show the world what I sometimes want to hide from myself.”

She ended on this sweet note: “Baby in my belly, I’m already so in love with you, I’ll do anything for you… Mama can’t wait to meet you❤️.”

