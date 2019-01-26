Ronda Rousey denied rumors she's leaving WWE: 'Leave me and my reproductive organs alone'

Ronda Rousey denied rumors this week that she was planning to leave the WWE to start a family. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Rumors swirled earlier this week that Ronda Rousey was planning to leave the WWE later this year to start a family.

Those rumors, she said, are simply not true.

“I honestly don’t know why (anyone) feels like (they’re) an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus,” she told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day.

“I really don’t feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing. It’s my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone.”

Rousey joined the WWE last year, signing a two-year contract, and quickly became the reigning Raw women’s champion in August. She’ll hop back into the ring on Sunday at the Royal Rumble to defend her title.

Dave Meltzer in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that Rousey was planning to leave the WWE after WrestleMania in April in order to start a family.

While Rousey did tell ESPN that she wants to have a family someday, that doesn’t mean that she’ll have to leave the WWE to do so. There are still “plenty of ways for her to stay involved” as a mother, a source told ESPN.

Until that time, though, Rousey said she’ll just keep moving forward.

“I’ve not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family,” Rousey told ESPN. “But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant? I’ve never had a baby before, I don’t know these kinds of things.

“It would be kind of cool to just keep acting and then one day, ‘Hey, surprise twist, I’m pregnant.’ That would be fun. There’s a lot of things up in the air. A lot of decisions that we’ve gotta make as a family. I’m trying to figure it out as I go along.”

