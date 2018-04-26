Ronda Rousey: ‘I Did a Whole Lot of Crying’ After UFC Defeats

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey says she "did a whole of crying" after two stunning defeats which led her to retire and join the WWE.

Rousey was considered the star of mixed martial arts and came into a match with Holly Holm in 2015 and was knocked out, snapping her unbeaten streak.

A year later, she was beaten by Amanda Nunes& at UFC 207, leaving her UFC career in question.

Rousey spoke about the defeats during a question and answer session in Santa Monica, Calif. on Wednesday night. It was hosted by director Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights, Patriots Day). who directed Rousey in the new film "Mile 22.

“I did a whole lot of crying, isolating myself, (husband Travis Browne) held me and let me cry and it lasted two years,” Rousey said. “I couldn’t have done it alone. There’s a lot of things you have to remember. Every missed opportunity is a blessing in disguise. “I had to learn from experience. From the worst things, the best things have come as a result. Time is a great teacher. It’s that belief that time passes, even bad times.”

Rousey sighed a deal with the World Wrestling Entertainment and currently has no plans to returns to the UFC.

"One thing my mother never taught me was how to lose," Rousey told Berg. "She'd say, 'I want you to never entertain it as a possibility. Let it suck. It deserves to suck.'"

Rousey, 31, says life with her husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne is "blissful."

"I wouldn't call myself domesticated, but … because I really care about the quality of my soil, I guess that makes me domesticated," Rousey said.