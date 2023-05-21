Ronan O'Gara channelled Jose Mourinho to get under Leinster's skin

Ronan O'Gara - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

Late on Saturday evening, with the light fading, a small gathering of Leinster supporters could be seen taking photographs on their phones of a team bus outside the Aviva Stadium.

Yet it was not Leinster’s. Nor was it the kind of luxury executive coach that you might have expected the squad who had just a couple of hours earlier had retained the Champions Cup in arguably the greatest final in the history of the competition.

“There’s ROG,” said one of them as the camera phone flash lit up the front of the modest-looking bus to reveal Ronan O’Gara, La Rochelle’s director of rugby, sitting in the front row, as it departed from outside Lansdowne Rugby Club, just yards from the Dublin stadium.

Seconds later, accompanied by a few cheers, they were gone into the night, homeward-bound, the almost anonymous departure a stark contrast to the party that would await them in the Vieux-Port back in La Rochelle: a stunning smash-and-grab job complete.

La Rochelle once again took over the harbour as they celebrated back-to-back Champions Cup wins - AFP/Romain Perrocheau

A sea of La Rochelle fans celebrating yet another great Champions Cup triumph - AFP/Romain Perrocheau

This was not how it was meant to be. Leinster had spent the entire year doing everything to target this final to make amends for the pain of last year’s last-gasp defeat to O’Gara’s side – even sacrificing their URC semi-final against Munster by fielding a second-string side.

Yet it was O’Gara who emerged as the winner of this magnificent occasion, adding a second Champions Cup title as coach to the two he won as a player with Munster.

He had dominated the post-match moments as much as he had stoked the fires to inspire his squad to once against defeat Leinster’s greatest ever side despite the Irish province’s effective home advantage.

The manner in which he appeared to get under Leinster’s skin and win the psychological warfare and on-field strategy was almost Jose Mourinho-esque. So too were his celebrations at the final whistle as he punched the air in a passionate outburst.

When he had made it down to the pitch to celebrate with his players, there was time too for an emotional hug with his mum Joan, who has been recovering from an illness, before Leinster once again came into his sights.

Story continues

The accusation that Leinster's captain James Ryan had disrespected his opposite number Gregory Alldritt by not looking at him in the eye as they shook hands at the coin toss was followed up by the allegation that there had been disparity in the facilities available to them, with the function room offered to them in the Aviva Stadium not deemed big enough, hence why they switched to the Lansdowne club.

accusation that Leinster's captain James Ryan had disrespected his opposite number Gregory Alldritt by not looking at him in the eye as they shook hands - Shutterstock/Dan Sheridan

“It’s disappointing on that front but we’ve got to accept that we’re seen as the little team, but that’s about to change,” said O’Gara in his engaging post-match press conference, when he conversed with ease in French, even if it was delivered with a Cork lilt.

Reports of a heated exchange with Sean O’Brien at the tunnel at half-time as O’Gara sought clarification on the officiating only added to the dramatic narrative, too often missing rugby’s showpiece events as a time when the sport is trying to attract new audiences.

O’Gara instead proved himself to be pure box office, backing up his words with deeds, with his side’s remarkable comeback after trailing by 17 points after just 11 minutes a testament to his people skills as much as his coaching nous.

“You have data for everything,” he said. “But you don’t have data for character. We don’t have any bad eggs in the squad, which is a crazy thing to say in French rugby," O'Gara reflected.

It is clear that the La Rochelle players have bought into the environment he has established, where fun, a sense of mischief and hard work appear to be in equal measure.

His bid to establish a rugby dynasty at the Top 14 club will also only add to the sense that he is the next Ireland head coach in waiting. He courted the England job last year and after the match repeated his claim in this paper a couple of years ago that he wanted to coach Ireland one day.

Ronan O'Gara - Getty Images/David Rogers

For a player who won 128 caps and scored over 1,000 Test points for Ireland, and was selected for three Lions tours, that day will surely come.

His squad is already of the quality of a Test side and indeed he made that his target for the week, inspiring his players with the goal of playing against what was effectively the Ireland side.

Yet for now his biggest impact has been to infect the La Rochelle club with the same passion for the Heineken Cup that once consumed him as a player at Munster. With their French rivals forced to watch on enviously, the competition it will drive can only be good for the status of the tournament as organisers seek to restore it to its former glory.