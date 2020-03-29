Ronan Keating and wife Storm welcome baby daughter to family

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating attending the 9th Annual Global Gift Gala held at the Rosewood Hotel, London. (Photo by David Parry/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ronan Keating has shared the news his wife Storm has given birth to a baby daughter.

The former Boyzone star took to social media to post a beautiful snap in which the couple could hardly hide their delight at the new arrival.

The image shows Storm in bed holding baby, with Keating proudly standing over his loved ones.

Posting on Instagram, he captioned the photo: "Hello world Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating.

"Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking.”

Included in the caption were the hashtags #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating.

Star stars 349,000 followers were quick to offer their congratulations, including former bandmate Keith Duffy, who said such news was “greatly needed”.

He wrote: “Congratulations guys, Cooper is a big brother WOW !! I’m absolutely delighted for you all ! Super news in a horrible time, greatly needed.”

One follower wrote: “Congratulations Ro & Stormy - so happy for you both. Sending lots of love.”

Another offered: “Massive Congratulations team Keating. Awesome news guys. Great work @stormykeating

You will now be busy in iso!”

The couple have been an item since 2010 and married in 2015. Baby Coco joins the family alongside the couple’s 2-year-old son Cooper.

Australian-born Storm met Keating while working in TV production when he appeared as a judge on the Aussie version of The X Factor.

She has since moved in to fashion design and blogging.

Keating was previously married to Yvonne Connolly. The pair married in 1998 and had three children Jack, 21, and daughters Missy, 19, and Ali, 14, before separating in 2010.

Keating shot to fame as lead singer of 90s Irish boyband Boyzone who had a series of hits, including No Matter What and Love Me For A Reason.

After Boyzone he enjoyed chart success with songs Life Is A Rollercoaster and When You Say Nothing At All.