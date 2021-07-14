Ronan Keating teams up with Sam Faiers for new Paw Patrol movie

Photo credit: Getty Images

The One Show's Ronan Keating, The Mummy Diaries' Sam Faiers, McFly's Tom Fletcher and Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold have all landed themselves roles in a new movie, which might have you asking what kind of film would have such an eclectic cast?

The answer is, of course, an animated film with UK-specific cameos.

In this case, it's PAW Patrol: The Movie, which has gathered a handful of celebrities that mums and dads might recognise to provide the voices.

Photo credit: Paramount

Photo credit: Paramount

Related: The One Show's Alex stitches up co-host Jermaine

As well the regular voice cast from the series and these cameos, the film will also feature Young Sheldron's Iain Armitage, Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel and WandaVision's Randall Park.

The plot of the film will see our adorable pupper protagonists travel to Adventure City to try and save it from the evil Mayor Humdinger. Along the way, one of the pups will be forced to face their past, while a new ally called Liberty joins the team.

Photo credit: Paramount

Photo credit: Paramount

Related: Doctor Strange 2 star Elizabeth Olsen teases movie's connection to WandaVision

In the UK, PAW Patrol: The Movie will open in cinemas on August 9, while the US will have to wait until August 20, although American fans will be getting it on Paramount+ on the same day. A video game, PAW Patrol: Adventure City Calls, will be released to tie in with the film.

Of course, if you've got kids, they've told you all of that already, we're sure.

Blockbusters are back – and the latest edition of Digital Spy Magazine has got everything you need to know about the summer's biggest box office arrivals. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.



Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like