Ronan Keating serves as pallbearer and performs heartfelt musical tribute at brother Ciaran’s funeral

Ronan Keating served as pallbearer at his brother Ciaran’s funeral (PA)

Ronan Keating bid an emotional farewell to his older brother Ciaran as he served as pallbearer and performed a musical tribute at his funeral.

The Boyzone star, 46, looked sombre as he helped carry his sibling’s coffin in to St Patrick’s Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, Ireland for a funeral mass.

Ciaran Keating died after two vehicles collided at Ballymiles near Swinford in County Mayo at about 3.35pm local time on Saturday. His wife Annemarie and another passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car was taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Ronan Keating looked sombre as he helped carry his brother’s coffin into the funeral (PA)

They had been travelling to watch son Ruairi play for Cork City Football Club.

Members of Cork City FC, as well as representatives of the Marie Keating Foundation cancer charity, were among the mourners.

Ronan, who is known for hits such as When You Say Nothing At All, sang This Is Your Song towards the end of an emotional service.

Lyrics included: “You were our friend, walk with you till the end, and one day we’ll all sing along, ‘cause this is your song.”

Ciaran Keating died in a two vehicle crash on Saturday (PA)

Speaking about his song choise, Ronan explained that it was written after their mother, Marie, who died in 1998.

“I shouldn’t be singing it in these circumstances but we are and we will,” he said.

He added that Ciaran’s children had made their dad “very proud”.