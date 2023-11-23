Ronan Keating in ‘furious backstage bust-up with co-stars on The Voice Germany’

Tensions are said to be running high among Ronan Keating and his co-stars on The Voice Germany (Getty)

Ronan Keating has reportedly been involved in an angry backstage bust-up with one of his co-stars on The Voice Germany.

The Boyzone singer, 46, is said to have got into an “awkward” confrontation with fellow coaches, twin brothers Bill and Tom Kaulitz, both 34, over their attempts to win over the acts, after all three stars joined the show for its 12th series.A source told The Sun: “Tom and Bill thought Ronan had been acting badly during filming and it really annoyed them. They’re all very competitive about the acts and they want the right people to turn in the chair for them.

“With their own teams it’s all becoming a bit territorial and they think Ronan has gone about some things in the wrong way.

“It all became a bit tense. Bill and Ronan had some words backstage and it got heated.”

Brothers Bill and Tom Kaulitz (both pictured) joined The Voice Germany this year alongside Ronan Keating (Getty Images)

Tension has clearly been building between the trio for a while and a recent episode saw it spill oven when Keating was left visibly angered when his artist Anne Mosters was beaten by Bill’s singer Marc Allergott.

He fumed: “I am unhappy. That is crazy. That is not OK. What the f**k?”

Tom – who is married to model Heidi Klum – and Bill also hinted at drama backstage in an interview, where he referred to the When You Say Nothing At All hit-maker as “bi***y”.

Bill said: “People have been saying that he’s a great world star. He’s not any more.”

The Standard has contacted representatives for Ronan Keating and Tom Kaulitz for comment.