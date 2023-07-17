Ronan Keating ‘devastated’ as older brother killed in car crash in Ireland

Ronan Keating ‘devastated’ as older brother killed in car crash (PA Archive)

Singer Ronan Keating has been left “devastated” after his older brother died in car crash in Ireland on Saturday.

Ciaran Keating died in the two-vehicle collision as he and wife Annmarie travelled to watch their son, Cork City footballer Ruairí Keating, play in a League of Ireland match against Sligo Rovers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ciaran, a car salesman who was aged in his 50s and from Louisburgh, suffered fatal injuries as he was travelling around 3.35pm with his wife on the N5 near Swinford, Co Mayo, on a stretch of road known as a black spot for accidents.

Annmarie, a secondary school teacher, was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening.

The singer pictured with his brother Ciaran (far left) a week ago (Instagram/Marie Keating Foundation)

The male driver of the second vehicle is receiveing treatment in hospital for serious injuries while a male passenger in the second vehicle was also hospitalised but believed to not have life-threatening injuries.

Mr Keating’s son Ruairí started the match for Cork against Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds but was replaced at half-time upon learning of the news.

Ronan Keating’s Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy offered his sympathies to the Keating family and paid tribute to Ciaran for the support he showed for the band when they were starting out.

Duffy penned: “I can’t comprehend the loss and devastation of my brother @rokeating and all the Keating family, all my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now.

“Ciaran from the early days you toured with us, you were a great guide on our journey in the early days. You helped and supported us young innocent kids.

“Take your place in heaven buddy with your Mam Marie.”

All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.



We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time.



May he rest in peace.



We ask that the family’s… pic.twitter.com/g3sclk9GaE — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) July 16, 2023

Cork City FC also offered its sympathies in a statement: “All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace.

“We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.”

In light of the news, it is believed that the singer rushed back to Ireland to comfort his family.

A source told The Sun: “It’s the phone call no one wants to take about their loved ones. Ronan dropped everything as soon as he heard the devastating news.

“He is trying to stay strong for the sake of the family and is doing everything he can to support his sister-in-law and his nephews.”

A technical examination of the crash scene and the vehicles involved has been conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators. Irish police have appealed for information about the crash.