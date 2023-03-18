Ronaldo's stunning free-kick inspires Al Nassr comeback

Al Nassr were inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent free-kick as they fought back to beat Abha 2-1.

Ronaldo hammered home a free-kick from around 30 yards out in the 78th minute of Saturday's Saudi Pro League clash.

The 38-year-old picked out the bottom-left corner with his dipping effort, cancelling out Abdulfattah Adam's 26th-minute opener.

With Abha down to 10 men after Zakaria Al Sudani picked up his second booking, Talisca's penalty completed the turnaround, seeing Al Nassr beat the visitors for the second time in the space of four days after a victory in the Kings Cup in midweek.

Al Nassr are second in the Pro League, a point behind Al Ittihad, who they lost to on March 9.

"Great to get the win and so happy to score here in our stadium with our fans," Ronaldo posted on social media.