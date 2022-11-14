Ronaldo's Man United career looks over but who replaces him?

  • Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles before the start of the Europa League group E soccer match between Manchester United and Sheriff at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    1/10

    Britain Soccer Europa League

    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles before the start of the Europa League group E soccer match between Manchester United and Sheriff at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    2/10

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    3/10

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    4/10

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Europa League Group E soccer match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
    5/10

    Spain Soccer Europa League

    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Europa League Group E soccer match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during warmup before the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    6/10

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during warmup before the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    7/10

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Manchester United's Anthony Martial, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    8/10

    Britain Soccer League Cup

    Manchester United's Anthony Martial, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    9/10

    APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League

    Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chelsea's Jorginho, left, challenges for the ball with Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko during the Champions League group E soccer match between FC Salzburg and Chelsea at the Salzburg stadium in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)
    10/10

    Austria Soccer Champions League

    Chelsea's Jorginho, left, challenges for the ball with Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko during the Champions League group E soccer match between FC Salzburg and Chelsea at the Salzburg stadium in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles before the start of the Europa League group E soccer match between Manchester United and Sheriff at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Europa League Group E soccer match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during warmup before the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Manchester United's Anthony Martial, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Chelsea's Jorginho, left, challenges for the ball with Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko during the Champions League group E soccer match between FC Salzburg and Chelsea at the Salzburg stadium in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)
JAMES ROBSON
·4 min read

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive TV interview with Piers Morgan seems certain to end his Manchester United career.

It is hard to see a way back for the 37-year-old forward, who said he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag and feels “betrayed” by the club.

The question now is whether Ronaldo can secure a transfer in January after failing to leave for a Champions League club before the start of the season.

United was already planning for life without him before excerpts from his interview began circulating on Sunday night – but that process is likely to be speeded up after his latest public show of dissent.

Ten Hag already had to censure him for leaving a pre-season friendly early – and cut him from his squad last month when he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham.

Ronaldo displayed an element of contrition on social media later and held clear-the-air talks with Ten Hag before being welcomed back into the fold.

But these fresh comments threaten to be a final strike in terms of the Portugal World Cup forward's relationship with his manager.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo told the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ronaldo also claims there is an attempt to push him out of the club.

That comes despite the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s own desire to leave earlier in the year.

Ten Hag was reluctant to let him go in pre-season, not least because of a lack of viable replacements either within his squad or on the market. And that problem remains going into January, when United’s pursuit of a new center forward will be further complicated by the typically inflated prices during the midseason transfer window.

United’s recruitment team would prefer to do their business at the end of the season – and Ten Hag was prepared to make Ronaldo part of his plans for the remainder of the campaign even after the incident against Tottenham.

The feeling at United on Sunday night was that Ronaldo’s actions would not be allowed to detract from the positivity generated by Alejandro Garnacho’s late winner in the 2-1 victory at Fulham.

Yet the opposite is true – and the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward’s off-field behaviour has too often been an unwelcome distraction during Ten Hag’s four months in charge.

The timing of the interview also ensures it will hang over the club while the Premier League pauses for the World Cup.

Morgan has refused to confirm when it was conducted, which only adds to the impression that it was a premeditated and stage-managed attempt to gain maximum impact.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established,” United said on Monday. “Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”

That statement, itself, suggest the club’s hierarchy was caught by surprise.

The interview could also be interpreted as a message to potential suitors - and Ronaldo will have to hope more come forward than in pre-season.

His reputed salary of around £500,000-a-week ($587,000) rules out the majority of clubs in Europe.

If Ronaldo's desire is still to play in the Champions League then the number of possible clubs shrinks further, with that competition now down to the last 16.

Another problem is his unconvincing form this season – with just three goals in 18 appearances.

A good World Cup could see interest in the veteran striker grow.

In terms of a replacement, the picture is hardly any clearer for United than it was during the last window.

Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko was a serious consideration, but he signed a pre-contract with RB Leipzig, while Darwin Nunez was another target before he joined Liverpool.

So small was the pool of potential forwards that United even explored the possibility of signing veteran Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, which sparked a furious response from fans.

There is an acceptance among elite clubs that there are precious few emerging players of the profile of Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

That was underlined by Bayern Munich and Barcelona, who both signed strikers in their 30s as they pursued top-class goalscorers earlier this year.

Bayern signed 30-year-old Sadio Mane after selling 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Karim Benzema continues to lead Real Madrid’s attack.

Ten Hag hopes Anthony Martial can overcome the fitness issues that have disrupted his United career and is trying to help Marcus Rashford develop into a prolific scorer.

He may have to rely on that pair until the end of the season at the very least, with Ronaldo’s comments surely signalling an acrimonious end to his time at Old Trafford.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Latest Stories

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn't mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the dynamic quarterback also threw an ugly interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 31-30 loss. According to STATS, Chicago became the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three consecutive

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans