Ronaldo included in Portugal's first squad after scoreless Euro 2024

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has included Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad list for the first two Nations League matches following the veteran forward’s disappointing European Championship.

Martínez announced the squad on Friday for its home games against Croatia on Sept. 5 and Scotland on Sept. 8.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo holds the record of 130 goals for international men’s soccer. But he went scoreless in all five of Portugal’s games at Euro 2024 before it was eliminated in a penalty shootout by France in the quarterfinals.

Martínez said after Euro 2024 his team is starting “a new cycle for the 2026 World Cup.”

Ronaldo would be 41 by the time that tournament in North America kicks off.

Martínez restored Ronaldo to his place in the starting lineup after predecessor Fernando Santos had stunned his team, and nation, by benching him midway through the 2022 World Cup, where he scored in an opening win over Ghana but then went scoreless over the next four games including a quarterfinal upset loss to Morocco.

Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton), Rui Silva (Real Betis).

Defenders: Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Chelsea), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Tiago Santos (Lille), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton).

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Bayern Munich), João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), João Félix (Chelsea), Francisco Trincão (Sporting), Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting).

Forwards: Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Geovany Quenda (Sporting), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

