Ronaldo back in form as Juventus beats 10-man Lecce 4-0

Cristiano Ronaldo set up two goals and converted a penalty to help Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0 in Serie A. League leader Juventus boosted its chances of claiming a record-extending ninth successive title as it moved seven points clear of second-placed Lazio. Lecce remains in the relegation zone. Ronaldo gave his best performance since soccer resumed in Italy. Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuaín and Matthijs de Ligt also scored for Juventus.

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press