Ronald Reagan's Son Drops Dad's Name As He Drags Kari Lake On Twitter

Michael Reagan expressed a lack of faith in former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and said his father “would be embarrassed” by her speaking engagement at a dinner named after the late president.

Reagan, chairman and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation, took aim at Lake for speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s Ronald Reagan dinner this weekend.

The dinner, which featured Glenn Beck as its speaker last year, offered Lake an opportunity to tackle one of her greatest hits: election falsehoods.

“My father would be embarrassed for the Republican Party knowing the Kari Lake is speaking at the Ronald Reagan Dinner tonite @CPAC #embarrassing,” Reagan wrote.

He later expressed his concern about Lake, who won a straw poll regarding vice presidential picks at CPAC, as a potential figure in the future of the Republican Party.

“Put Lake on the Ticket in 24 would be guarantee win for Biden,” Reagan added in his tweet.

Reagan has gone after Lake and her hefty election lies in recent months.

He questioned whether the Republican Party “learned anything” in the wake of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ victory over Lake in the gubernatorial election last year.

“We need to be the Party of Reagan again not Trump..,” the late president’s son wrote.

Reagan, in another tweet last month, also weighed in on an Arizona appeals court rejecting Lake’s challenge of her election loss.

“Speculation is not evidence..She Lost..,” he tweeted.

