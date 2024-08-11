Ronald back in contention after 'huge' impact at Boro

[Rex Features]

Swansea City fans will hope to see more of Ronald after the Brazilian winger gave a reminder of his qualities with a lively substitute appearance during Saturday's opening defeat at Middlesbrough.

Having been a doubt for the game with a hamstring issue, the 23-year-old was kept on the bench until he was introduced as a half-time substitute.

Ronald offered Swansea some much-needed attacking threat out wide, looking dangerous whenever he received the ball on the left and ran at his opponents.

“I think he made a huge difference. You could see the level, how Ronald lifted us, he looked such a big threat," Swans head coach Luke Williams told BBC Radio Wales after the game.

“He’s so calm and composed and he can make explosive actions as well.

“We know how good Ronald is and one of the reasons he didn’t start is because of that. We were worried about him playing from the beginning because he did pick up something in the week.

“But we threw caution to the wind and brought him on early, and he definitely impacted us in a positive way.”