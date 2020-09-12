Ronald Acuña Jr. needs help walking off field after fouling ball off his foot

The first-place Atlanta Braves are hoping they didn’t just suffer a massive loss. All Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. had to leave Friday’s contest against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning after fouling a ball off his leg.

Acuña, 22, needed help walking off the field following the injury. Acuña wasn’t putting any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has to leave the game after fouling a pitch off his left foot or ankle. pic.twitter.com/aCSWnTpLX6 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) September 11, 2020

The Braves have yet to issue an update on Acuña’s injury.

Braves need Ronald Acuña Jr. for the postseason

Any significant injury to Acuña would be devastating for the Braves. At 26-18, the team leads the National League East, and is basically a shoo-in to make it to the postseason. Acuña, who is hitting .286/.440/.667, with 11 home runs, has arguably been the team’s best hitter this season. The Braves have a number of player who can carry their offense, but losing Acuña would hurt immensely.

Acuña can take some time to recover if necessary. The Braves a little over two weeks before the playoffs begin. If Acuña is dealing with a bruise, and not any broken bones, it’s possible he could be back in time to help the Braves when the postseason begins.

For now, all Braves fans can do is hope that’s the case.

