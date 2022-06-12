Ronald Acuña's chalk-tossing celebration earns shout-out from LeBron James

Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. may be the best player in baseball right now, and his all-around excellence is a huge reason why the Braves are currently riding a 10-game winning streak.

Acuña showed off his power and his speed in Saturday's 10-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, while also paying tribute to another athlete widely considered to be the best in his sport.

After hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning Saturday night, Acuña joined teammate Guillermo Heredia with a LeBron James-style chalk-tossing celebration in the Atlanta dugout.

The King noticed and tweeted his approval.

Ayyeeee!! 😂😂😂. Man I love this kid! 💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨🙌🏾🙌🏾👑 https://t.co/byyr6X1EZD — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

Acuña, who missed the Braves' first 19 games while recovering from offseason knee surgery, now has six home runs on the season -- with four of them coming in the last six games.

However, his most impressive feat of the night may have come during an eight-run rally in the seventh inning that broke the game open.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Acuña scored all the way from first base on Dansby Swanson's bloop single to right field. He blazed his way around the bases, running through a stop sign from third base coach Ron Washington, to beat the relay throw standing up.

Dansby Swanson better not have plans for MLB All-Star Week.@Braves in front. pic.twitter.com/up4SFwkGcK — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 11, 2022

After the game, Acuña was asked about how he was able to score on that play.

“I had a really good lead, so I didn’t think there was going to be much of a chance for them to get me,” he said through a translator. "But I'll definitely I'll pay attention to Wash next time he puts that hand up."

Ronald Acuña Jr., right, celebrates the Braves' 10-4 victory over the Pirates on Saturday night. He's hitting .316/.411/.538 with six homers and 11 stolen bases in 31 games.

Before their winning streak started, the Braves were 23-27 and 10 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. But with Acuña seemingly back to 100% and playing every day in right field, they've trimmed the Mets' lead to 5 1/2 games.

