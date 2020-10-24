Good news in Washington: Ron Rivera to undergo final cancer treatment on Monday

Amid practice and preparation for the Washington Football Team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys next week, head coach Ron Rivera delivered some very good news to reporters.

He has reached the end of his cancer treatments:

Some great news: Ron Rivera's last day of cancer treatment is Monday (Oct. 26). He'll have to undergo further scans, but he said that "what I've been told is it's headed in the right direction." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2020

Rivera announced he was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer in his lymph nodes in July. The coach said he was told his case was “very treatable and curable,” and continued to coach into the season.

It still hasn’t been easy for Rivera to juggle both cancer treatments and his first year as head coach in D.C., as the coach told reporters, per ESPN:

"The fatigue, I told my wife it's like having a 300-pound gorilla on your back," Rivera said.

The coach hasn’t been able to maintain perfect attendance this season, having to miss one practice earlier this year due to rough side effects of chemotherapy. Rivera required special attention during a game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, and has reportedly taken IVs at halftime of some games.

Fortunately, this week’s treatment should be more conveniently timed thanks to Washington’s bye this weekend.

Ron Rivera's first year in D.C. hasn't been easy. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

