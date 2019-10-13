Ron Rivera on Kyle Allen vs. Cam Newton: 'I’m not going to speculate … until I have to'

Kyle Allen has created a dilemma for Carolina coach Ron Rivera.

Allen played well again Sunday, throwing for 227 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 37-26 win over the Buccaneers in London. It's the Panthers' fourth straight victory with Allen playing in place of the injured Cam Newton.

He became the seventh quarterback in the past 25 years to win his first five career starts, including his start in Week 16 last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But what happens when Newton has recovered from his foot injury? Would Rivera bench the hot Allen in place of Newton, who has struggled this season?

“I’m not going to worry about it,” Rivera said after Sunday's game (via ESPN.com). “I’m not going to speculate on anything until I have to address that. So until then, we’re going to stay in the now, stay in the focus of what we’re doing right now. As far as I’m concerned, we’re not going to deal with the question until it is time. And when the time comes, I will address it.

"As far as I’m concerned, [Cam’s] in the rehab program and he’s doing the program and our quarterback right now playing for us is Kyle. So we’re not going to address it.”

An NFL Media report earlier Sunday suggested Allen would likely remain the starter as long as the team keeps winning. Rivera has said there is no timetable for Newton's recovery from a mid-foot sprain.

Newton, of course, has been the face of the franchise since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2011, but he's been hampered by injuries the past couple of seasons and has had issues with his accuracy downfield. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Allen has stepped in and played like a veteran, completing two-thirds of his passes for 902 yards, with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.



