Ron Rivera fired as Commanders head coach after four seasons

Ron Rivera’s time with the Commanders is over.

Washington on Monday fired the veteran head coach following a 4-13 season, marking the end of a disappointing four-year tenure.

“Ron helped navigate this organization through some challenging times,” said Commanders managing partner Josh Harris, who led the group that acquired the team from Dan Synder for $6.05 billion last year. “He is a good man and thoughtful leader who has positively contributed to this franchise and the NFL.”

“As we look ahead, we recognize the results this season were not good enough and a strategic shift in leadership and approach is necessary,” Harris said.

To aid in the search for Rivera’s replacement, Harris is turning to Bob Myers, who won four NBA titles as the Golden State Warriors’ general manager, as well as former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman as advisors.

The Commanders failed to post a winning record in any season under Rivera, who finished 26-40-1 with the franchise. Washington won the NFC East at 7-9 in 2020, which was Rivera’s first season, but lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the eventual-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Washington went 8-8-1 in 2022 before bottoming out with a 2023 season that ended with eight consecutive losses, including Sunday’s 38-10 blowout defeat by the Dallas Cowboys. Only the Panthers (2-15) finished with a worse record than the Commanders this season, while no team posted a worse point differential than Washington’s -189.

The defense under Rivera – a former NFL linebacker and defensive coordinator – was particularly porous, as the Commanders surrendered NFL-worst marks of 30.5 points and 388.9 yards per game.

“I want every Washington fan to know how much I appreciate your unwavering support,” Rivera said in a statement. “Through all the name changes, roster moves, non-football headlines and seasons that did not meet your expectations, you still stood by this team. We did win an NFC East title in 2020, but we fell short since then and for that, I am truly disappointed.”

Rivera’s firing begins a significant offseason for a Commanders organization expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. April’s draft is expected to feature a pair of quarterback prospects widely considered generational talents in USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye, as well as touted options in LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., who led the Huskies to Monday night’s national championship game.

“To deliver upon our ultimate goal of becoming an elite franchise and consistently competing for the Super Bowl, there is a lot to do and first we must establish a strong organizational infrastructure led by the industry’s best and most talented individuals,” said Harris, who is also managing partner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.

“As such, we will conduct a thorough search process to ensure we find the right candidates to guide this franchise forward.”

The 62-year-old Rivera twice won NFL Coach of the Year honors with the Carolina Panthers, with whom he spent nine seasons as head coach. In 2016, he took Carolina to Super Bowl 50, which the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos.

Rivera owns a career head-coaching record of 102-103-2.