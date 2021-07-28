Ron Popeil, Infomercial Tycoon, Dies At 86

Ron Popeil is seen on December 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo: SMXRF/Star Max via Getty Images)

Ron Popeil, the legendary infomercial personality and inventor, died Wednesday. He was 86.

Popeil suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday and was transported to the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He died the following morning, his family told TMZ. His representative later confirmed his death with Fox News.

A photo of me taking a photo of my dessert. I couldn't resist ! pic.twitter.com/c1PNFBgpQw — Ron Popeil (@RonPopeil) January 28, 2019

Popeil was born in New York in 1935, and became the face of television marketing in the mid-’50s, where he sold his popular products, like the Chop-O-Matic, the Showtime Rotisserie & BBQ, the Pocket Fisherman, Mr. Microphone and Hair in a Can.

Popeil may have been best known for his even more popular catch phrases, including “Set it, and forget it!” and “But wait, there’s more!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.