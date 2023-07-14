Ron Perlman Slams Studio Execs in NSFW Twitter Rant

Newly striking members of SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood actors union, joined picket lines this week with the already-striking Writers Guild of America, while some, like actor Ron Perlman, protested on Twitter.

The “Sons of Anarchy” actor didn’t mince words about what he thought of studio executives in the 55-second, expletive-laced video he posted Friday.

He was especially angry at an unnamed executive quoted in a recent Deadline article who spoke about the weekslong WGA strike and said the studios’ endgame “is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

Perlman addressed the unidentified executive in his Twitter rant and pointed out that there are many ways a person can lose their house besides a foreclosure caused by a long strike.

“Listen to me, motherfucker, there’s a lot of ways to lose your house,” he said. “Some of it is financial, some of it is karma, and some of it is just figuring out who the fuck said that — and we know who said that — and where he fucking lives.”

Perlman also warned against wishing “that families starve, while you’re making $27 fucking million a year for creating nothing.”

“Be careful, motherfucker. Be really careful, ’cause that’s the kind of shit that stirs shit up,” he added.

He then concluded his message with two words: “Peace out.”

Perlman speaks in the video below:

Shit's getting real in the WGA + SAG strike.



"There's a lot of ways to lose your house." pic.twitter.com/XqiSZF2lbr — Hear in LA (@hearinladotcom) July 14, 2023

The actor struck a chord with his colleagues, many of whom warned fellow Twitter users that crossing the “Hellboy” actor probably isn’t a good idea.

I believe Ron Ron Pearlman is not acting. Which is what the best actors do.#WGA#SAGhttps://t.co/HxNx5onFb4 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) July 14, 2023

I did a movie with Ron. He seemed nice. Im glad i didn’t mention anything about anyone losing their apartments. https://t.co/ZGzsOSYzN4 — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) July 14, 2023

Ron not playing - it’s an outrageous thing for whatever asshole executive said it https://t.co/UiGgjHPE4Q — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 14, 2023

Whoa whoa whoa



Keep going…pic.twitter.com/h13SeSVxwL — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) July 14, 2023

Dude if Ron Perlman said this to me I would flee the country https://t.co/wBM5PES6cC — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) July 14, 2023

TV and film writers and actors are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

