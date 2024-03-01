Ron Howard Takes a 'Birthday Walk' with Longtime Wife Cheryl as He Turns 70

Ron Howard and his wife Cheryl met in high school and have been married since 1975

Ron Howard/X Ron Howard and Cheryl Howard

Ron Howard is celebrating his 70th birthday with an early morning walk.

On Friday, Howard took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of him and his wife Cheryl Howard acknowledging the scores of followers wishing the actor and filmmaker a happy birthday.

"Hey all, Cheryl and I are getting ready to go on our early morning walk," Ron said in the video, before Cheryl playfully added, "He's 70 - he just turned 70."



"It happens to be my birthday today, and I picked up my phone and I noticed that on Twitter and X, a lot of well wishes. A lot of happy birthdays coming from you folks," Ron shared. "They said it before me," Cheryl joked.



"Thank you, thank you for that," Ron told his followers. "And as I contemplate my life here on my 70th birthday I'm also reminded of how much support you've given me, my work. It's been a lifetime, and I've loved it. I still love it."



Related: Ron Howard's 4 Children: All About Bryce, Paige, Jocelyn and Reed

Thanks for the birthday wishes pic.twitter.com/EEN9LJBjpw — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) March 1, 2024

"You've watched the shows old and new, the movies I've made — I hope you'll watch the movies I'm continuing to make and planning to make and the work coming out of Imagine Entertainment — it's really a joy to be able to live this life and do this work and thank you for supporting it over these years," he added.



"We're off for a very long walk," Cheryl added, prompting Ron to laugh. "A birthday walk," he said.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ron, a two-time Oscar winner for his 2001 film A Beautiful Mind, first met his wife Cheryl in high school in California. The pair married in 1975 and share four adult children: daughters Bryce Dallas, Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Carlyle, as well as son Reed Cross. Their daughter Bryce Dallas, 42, recently shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that Cheryl — an accomplished author — turned Ron down the first two times he proposed marriage.

Story continues

"He proposed three times and she said no two of them," Bryce Dallas recalled on the show. "Because she was like, 'I wanna go to school first. I'm not ready to be on your train yet.' She's really strong."



Related: Bryce Dallas Howard Says Dad — and Former Child Star — Ron Howard Forbade Her from Acting as a Kid (Exclusive)

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage Cheryl Howard and Ron Howard on July 18, 2022

Back in 2019, Ron told PEOPLE about his romance with Cheryl, recalling that, "I met her, and there was never anybody else."



Ron began his career as a child actor on shows like The Andy Griffith Show and the beloved sitcom Happy Days; he then transitioned to directing and producing and remains active behind the camera. He most recently directed the 2022 films Thirteen Lives and We Feed People, with several more projects on the way, per his IMDb page.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.