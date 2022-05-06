Ron Howard Officiates Daughter Paige's Wedding and Her Sister Bryce Dallas Howard Is Bridesmaid

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdH7mKtM_3K/ brycedhoward Verified Congratulations to the newlywed couple @paigecarlylehoward & @timmyabou!! ��♥️ Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can’t imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!⁣ ⁣ @kateydenno & @lemondynyc, you made my already gorgeous sister shine like the supernatural beauty that she is. @heracouture, the bride’s dress design was a dream come true — when Paige walked down the aisle, we literally gasped. And last but not least, let’s give a round of applause for our incredible officiant @realronhoward �� ⁣ ⁣ What a truly magical day ✨

Bryce Dallas Howard's sister Paige kept it all in the family at her beautiful outdoor nuptials over the weekend.

Paige, 37, wed actor and artist Tim Abou-Nasr in Central Park, New York on Sunday, with actress and director Bryce, 41, acting as a bridesmaid.

What's more, the sisters' famous father, director Ron Howard, served as officiant for the ceremony.

Bryce shared a carousel of photos from the special day on her Instagram on Tuesday, with one picture showing her posing alongside her sister in her ethereal blush bridal gown with lace applique.

Bryce meanwhile wore a pale teal bridesmaid dress, along with a floral crown of roses, and their father, 68, looked dapper in a dark grey suit.

"Congratulations to the newlywed couple," Bryce wrote in the caption, tagging her sister and new brother-in-law. "Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can't imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!"

Bryce also celebrated their Happy Days alum dad for being an officiant. "And last but not least, let's give a round of applause for our incredible officiant @realronhoward 😉."

Ron also celebrated the day on his Instagram, writing next to a photo of himself officiating in front of Paige and Tim, "Our Paigey looked like the flower goddess she truly is in one of the most beautiful gowns I have ever seen."

"Groom @timmyabou was looking great as well & it was an unparalleled highlight for me to officiate," he also wrote, adding the hashtags #SpringWedding and #CentralPark.

In addition to Bryce and Paige, Ron and his wife Cheryl share two other children; son Reed, 35, and daughter Jocelyn, 37.

In March, Bryce posted to Instagram on the occasion of her father's 68th birthday, sharing a touching tribute to her filmmaker dad in which she called herself the "luckiest daughter in the world."

"It's @realronhoward's birthday!! 🥳 Daddio, you are a man of such great wisdom and generosity — I feel like the luckiest daughter in the world to have you as my dad," she wrote. "Happy Birthday!! 🎊 Love you so much 💛⁣."

In the comment section, Bryce's costars from 2011 movie The Help shared well wishes for Ron as well. Octavia Spencer said, "Happy birthday @realronhoward you're an amazing creative who produced amazing kids. Bryce is a wonderful reflection of you!" while Viola Davis wrote, "Happy birthday!! You are a blessed man ❤️❤️."