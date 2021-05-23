Ron Hill, former British marathon runner, dies aged 82

<span>Photograph: Central Press/Getty Images</span>
The former British marathon runner Ron Hill has died at the age of 82.

Hill, who won gold in the marathon at the 1969 European Athletics Championships in Athens, was the second man to break the two hours and 10 minutes barrier in the discipline.

The Accrington-born athlete claimed gold in the marathon at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh and won the 74th Boston Marathon the same year. Hill also laid claim to the longest official unbroken streak of running every day – 52 years and 39 days – from 1964 to 2017.

Hill’s clothing company, Ronhill, confirmed the news of his death on social media: “It is with immense sadness we today mourn the passing of British running legend Dr Ron Hill MBE, our founder, our inspiration, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a runner. We send our thoughts to May, Graham, Steve and all the family at this time.”

