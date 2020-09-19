Ron Gardenhire retires as Tigers manager; longtime MLB skipper cites health concerns

Ron Gardenhire is calling it quits on his baseball career. The Tigers manager announced Saturday that he was retiring effective immediately to address his health.

The 62-year-old skipper informed the club Saturday morning of his decision. He later told media he was planning to retire after next Sunday's finale but moved up the timetable by a week because of how he had been feeling.

"I’d thought about (doing it) at the end of the season, but with the way I’ve been feeling since the bout of food poisoning I had in Minnesota and stomach problems and the tension and the stress that goes along with this job, I told (team vice president and general manager) Al (Avila) I will step out right now," Gardenhire told reporters during a news conference, per the Detroit News.

Gardenhire was in the final year of his contract with Detroit, which he led for three seasons amid the franchise's version of a tank.

"While I'm stepping away from managing, I'll be watching this group of Tigers closely in the next few years," Gardenhire said earlier in a statement released by the Tigers. "There's a lot of talent on this team, and a lot coming through the farm system. Tigers fans are going to enjoy the exciting times on the horizon."

He helped to introduce prospects such as Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Isaac Paredes, Daz Cameron and Derek Hill to the major leagues in an abbreviated 2020 season. Infielder Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's MLB Draft, is expected to join the club soon, as well.

The Tigers were 132-241 under Gardenhire, including a 47-114 mark last season. He led the Twins to the playoffs six times in 13 seasons (2002-14) and compiled a record of 1,068-1,039 with them. He succeeded Tom Kelly as Minnesota's manager following the 2001 season after serving as a coach on Kelly's staff for 11 seasons.

Gardenhire was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 after joining the Diamondbacks as their bench coach. He underwent surgery in April of that year and missed five weeks. The Tigers hired him as their manager in October 2017.

MLB went ahead with a 60-game season this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gardenhire said in August that he'd consider leaving the club if there was an outbreak.

Bench coach Lloyd McClendon was named the Tigers' interim manager for the remainder of the season. McClendon previously managed the Pirates and Mariners.