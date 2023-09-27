Ron DeSantis vs Donald Trump: Where they stand on key issues

The Florida governor will hope to play on the perceived weaknesses of his main rival

The first Republican primary debate on Wednesday night effectively marked the beginning of the 2024 race for the presidency, but polling indicates the contest remains a two-horse race.

Although 14 candidates have declared their bid for the GOP nomination, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis remain the closest rivals.

Despite mounting legal litigation, Mr Trump enjoys a clear lead over the Florida governor.

However, the former president did not appear at the first debate hosted by Fox News on Wednesday to promote his campaign.

In Mr Trump’s absence, below we compare where the two candidates stand on the key issues in the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump

Mr DeSantis has sought to roll back restrictions on gun ownership, a stance that makes use of one of Mr Trump’s key weaknesses.

If he wins the Republican nomination, Mr DeSantis would likely be the most vocal candidate on shielding the second amendment in recent presidential cycles.

In Florida, he is currently pushing legislation that would allow residents in the state to carry concealed firearms in public without a permit or requirements for training.

In New Hampshire in early August, he pledged to sign a bill allowing “concealed carry” across the whole of the US.

Ron DeSantis

Mr Trump meanwhile has a more complex history on legislation around gun ownership.

During his time in the White House, Mr Trump voiced support for tougher checks on firearms purchasers but later dropped this stance. He also once proposed raising the minimum age to buy guns to 21.

In 2017, he angered gun-rights supporters by imposing a ban on bump stocks, a device which allows a shooter to fire a semi-automatic weapon much more rapidly, after one was used in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Despite this, Mr Trump has received praise for putting conservative judges who are inclined to protect gun rights on the federal bench.

In May he vowed to defend and expand gun owners’ rights in a speech to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting.

Ron DeSantis

Mr DeSantis also takes a tougher line than Mr Trump on illegal immigration.

During the CNN town hall, supporters of Mr DeSantis cheered as host Kaitlan Collins probed Mr Trump over his failure to complete the border wall.

Mr DeSantis has said he wants a wall to be completed, a reminder of an unfulfilled promise of Mr Trump’s first term.

Donald Trump visiting a section of the border wall in June 2020 - CARLOS BARRIA

In May, Mr DeSantis signed into law an extensive crackdown on unlawful immigration in Florida.

Under the new bill, companies with more than 25 employees must check the legal status of workers against a federal database called E-Verify.

The law also stipulates that relatives or friends who take undocumented immigrants to a hospital, school or anywhere else can be charged as human smugglers.

A DeSantis administration would give individual states the right to deport illegal immigrants.

He has also pledged to end “birthright citizenship”, which means that children of illegal aliens born in the US will no longer have the automatic right to American nationality.

Donald Trump

As a candidate in 2016, Mr Trump vowed to “strengthen and expand” E-verify but later said it was a difficult process for many employers to run.

Mr Trump has also pledged to end “birthright citizenship”, and that children of illegal aliens born in the US would be denied passports, social security benefits and social security numbers.

He has also proposed the death penalty for human traffickers.

Ron DeSantis

Both Mr DeSantis and Mr Trump are opposed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia, with neither seeing the war as a vital interest for the US.

Mr DeSantis has said that he does not want to see US troops involved and that there is not “sufficient interest for us to escalate more involvement”.

Mr Trump and Mr DeSantis have both sought to distance the US from the war in Ukraine - Anadolu Agency

He took a very different approach when he was a member of Congress, supporting the sending of offensive and defensive weapons to Ukraine in 2014 and 2015.

He also criticised Vladimir Putin, calling him a “war criminal” who should be “held accountable” for initiating the war.

Donald Trump

Mr Trump responded to Mr DeSantis’s comments by defending Putin, saying that Mr DeSantis’s comments were “exactly the kind of simple-minded thinking that has produced decades of failed diplomacy and ultimately war”.

Many Republican voters believe the US is providing too much support for Ukraine.

In his latest policy video he warned: “Every day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war.

“We must be absolutely clear that our objective is to immediately have a total cessation of hostilities. All shooting has to stop. This is the central issue. We need peace without delay.”

Ron DeSantis

Mr DeSantis has played down the Russian threat, describing it as a third-rate power.

“The fear of Russia going into Nato countries and all that and steamrolling, you know, that has not even come close to happening,” he said on Fox’s Fox & Friends.

In a Town Hall meeting in New Hampshire he said he would insist European members of Nato increase their spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP.

Donald Trump

The former president’s commitment to “America First” suggests growing isolationism and a cooler approach towards the alliance.

“We have to finish the process we began under my Administration of fundamentally reevaluating NATO’s purpose and NATO’s mission.

“Our foreign policy establishment keeps trying to pull the world into conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia based on the lie that Russia represents our greatest threat.

“But the greatest threat to Western Civilization today is not Russia. It’s probably, more than anything else, ourselves.”

Ron DeSantis

During a recent trip to Japan, South Korea, Israel and Britain, Mr DeSantis portrayed China as being locked in a new Cold War with the West and pushed for action to counter Beijing’s rise.

“Our economy is dependent on China and it’s given them more leverage and more power as a result. So we do need to assert our economic sovereignty. Part of that is bringing supply chains home and getting more stuff here as we build up our military which you know, I know this president won’t do, but we need to do,” he said.

In May, he signed three bills to “counteract the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the state of Florida”.

The bill bans Chinese citizens from buying land in the state unless they are also American citizens or permanent residents, as well as restricting those using government devices and servers from downloading applications including the Chinese-owned TikTok.

Donald Trump

Mr Trump is credited with shifting the American political consensus toward confronting China and has promised to continue opposing Beijing if he returns to the White House.

He is calling for the removal of China’s most-favoured-nation trade status, as well as the phasing out of all Chinese imports of pharmaceuticals, electronics, steel and other essential goods over four years.

He has also pledged to prevent Chinese ownership of key US infrastructure.

“To protect our country, we need to enact aggressive new restrictions on Chinese ownership of any vital infrastructure in the United States, including energy, technology, telecommunications, farmland, natural resources, medical supplies, and other strategic national assets,” Mr Trump said in a campaign video in January.

“When I’m president, I will ensure that America’s future remains firmly in American hands just as I did when I was president before.”

Ron DeSantis

Mr DeSantis restricted trans rights in Florida by signing a bill last year that opponents have described as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

It bans teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity to children with primary school children.

Mr DeSantis has also banned gender transition treatment for minors.

Donald Trump

Both Mr Trump and Mr DeSantis have been vocal about their opposition to transgender rights.

When he announced his White House bid in November, Mr Trump said schools were endorsing “gender insanity” by letting trans women and girls compete in female sports.

Speaking to the National Rifle Association in May, Mr Trump promised to use the federal government’s powers to investigate gender-reassignment care for transgender Americans.

He has also vowed to reinstate the transgender ban in the US armed forces. He also vowed to stop the Department of Veterans Affairs funding transgender surgeries.

Ron DeSantis

Mr DeSantis signed a bill banning abortion after six weeks in Florida earlier this year, hitting out at Mr Trump’s criticism that the state’s abortion restrictions were “too harsh”.

“I was proud to do it. He won’t answer whether he would sign it or not,” he said.

In a recent interview, he admitted that it would be difficult to get a national abortion ban through Congress.

Donald Trump

Although Mr Trump delivered the most significant victory in the anti-abortion movement’s history by nominating the three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v Wade, he has drawn criticism for refusing to adopt a stance on national legislation.

Mr DeSantis shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a visit to Tokyo in April - KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Mr Trump muddled his position even further by declining to say what the limit on abortion should be during the recent CNN town hall debate in New Hampshire.

“Some people are at six weeks, some people are at three weeks, two weeks,” Mr Trump said.

He has also criticised the six-week abortion ban as too harsh. Mr Trump blamed the Republicans’ poor showing in the mid-term elections on the party’s tough line on abortion.

Mr Trump has refused to commit to signing legislation imposing a nationwide six-week abortion ban.

Ron DeSantis

In Florida, his “war on woke” has seen the state ban instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children under nine years old.

For older pupils and college students, he has imposed curbs on the curriculum including banning high schools teaching courses in African-American history, He also wants courses in western civilisation to be mandatory.

Donald Trump

He has pledged to impose “real standards” in higher education and “reclaim our once great educational institutions from the radical Left”.

His administration would see a purge of those he holds responsible for allowing colleges and universities to become “dominated by Marxist Maniacs and lunatics.”

He also said he would direct the Department of Justice to take action against schools which engage in “racial discrimination”, in this case, code for outlawing affirmative action favouring African-American students.

