Ron DeSantis tones down ‘political’ references in Florida’s school books

Ron DeSantis has revised school books in Florida to remove “political indoctrination”, including references to socialism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In one example, a textbook for students aged between 5 and 11 told parents to talk to their children “about why some citizens are choosing to ‘take a knee’ to protest police brutality and racism”.

This was removed by the state government as it was deemed “not age appropriate”.

Another textbook described socialist economies as keeping “things nice and even and without unnecessary waste”, even claiming: “These societies may promote greater equality among people while still providing a fully functioning government-supervised economy.”

The Florida Department of Education (FDE) removed the section, citing concerns it was an “inaccurate description of socialism”.

In Florida, publishers are required to submit textbooks to education officials before they are approved for distribution in schools.

On Tuesday, the FDE announced that it had approved 66 social studies textbooks for use in schools, 47 of which were revised “to ensure materials are free from errors and aligned to Florida statutes”.

There are still 35 books with outstanding issues that are yet to be approved by the state.

Bryan Griffin, Mr DeSantis’s press secretary, tweeted:

🧵The political indoctrination of children through the K-12 public education system is a very real and prolific problem in this country.



Just look at some of these examples from textbooks submitted this year to @EducationFL. All CAUGHT & all FIXED under @GovRonDeSantis' watch. — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) May 9, 2023

Manny Diaz Jr, Florida’s education commissioner said: “To uphold our exceptional standards, we must ensure our students and teachers have the highest quality materials available – materials that focus on historical facts and are free from inaccuracies or ideological rhetoric.”

However, the move drew criticism from some. Adam Laatas, a professor of education and history at Binghamton University in New York, said: “The changes announced for Florida’s new list of approved textbooks should be of concern not just to every Floridian, but to every American.

“These changes were not made to fix inaccuracies or correct mistakes. Instead, they are intended to constrict and control what Florida’s children will learn.”

Other revisions to the school books include removing a claim that there has never been a “true communist economy” and a question asking students “What social justice issues are included in the Hebrew Bible?”

One section describing the Black Lives Matter movement was removed entirely as it was deemed part of “unsolicited topics”.

Mr DeSantis’s war on woke

Last year, Mr DeSantis signed into law the Stop Woke (Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees) Act, which banned the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

This included prohibiting telling students that some races are morally superior to others, and that “a person, by virtue of his or her race, color, national origin, or sex is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously”.

The Democrats have accused the Florida governor of restricting free speech, while his fellow Republicans have supported the moves as protecting children against political ideology.

Before and after: Notable textbook changes in detail

For ages 5-11

The highlighted paragraph below, which tells parents to “use this as an opportunity to talk about why some citizens are choosing to ‘take a knee’ to protest police brutality and racism”, was removed.

US Florida education department guidance - Florida Department of Education

For ages 11-14

The below description of socialist economies, claiming “it keeps things nice and even and without unnecessary waste”...

US Florida education department guidance - Florida Department of Education

...was edited to refer to socialism as “planned economies” which “have slow development and fewer technological advances because they move slowly around planning and approval, while limiting human incentive”.

US Florida education department guidance - Florida Department of Education

In a section about religion, below, students are asked “What social justice issues are included in the Hebrew Bible?”

The reference to “social justice” was removed and replaced with the question “What are some of the key principles included in the Hebrew Bible?”

US Florida education department guidance - Florida Department of Education

A description of the Black Lives Matter movement as being “formed to protest violence against Black Americans” and “called for an end to systemic racism and white supremacy”.

The section included criticism of Black Lives Matter, however, was taken out for being an “unsolicited topic”.

US Florida education department guidance

US Florida education department guidance - Florida Department of Education

For ages 15-18

A description of planned economies claimed a “true communist economy” has never existed and that “communism still remains a theoretical ideal in the minds of many revolutionaries, even though in practice it has never been reached”.